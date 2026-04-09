What To Watch Thursday: Big Mistakes And Miniature Wife Premiere, Hacks' End Begins, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: Dan Levy makes "Big Mistakes," Elizabeth Banks is "The Miniature Wife," and "Hacks" is back for one last run.
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Showtimes for April 9, 2026
Big Mistakes
Series premiere: Two deeply incapable siblings (Dan Levy and Taylor Ortega) are blackmailed into the world of organized crime; Laurie Metcalf plays their mother.
The Miniature Wife
Series premiere: The dramedy examines the power imbalances between spouses (played by Elizabeth Banks and Matthew Macfadyen) after a technological accident induces the ultimate relationship crisis.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
When CeeCee loses her favorite toy, Mandy and Meemaw (returning guest star Annie Potts) take it as an opportunity to make some money.
Law & Order
Riley and Walker investigate the murder of a beloved museum security guard and the theft of a priceless artifact; Baxter and Price balance the pursuit of justice with public pressure to return the artifact.
Next Level Chef
Channeling their inner cowboys, the chefs saddle up for a true test of technique as they take rustic ranch cooking to the next level.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Disco lights can't hide the drama as Dorit freezes out peace and absences sting.
Scrabble
Two word wizards slug it out to see who will move on to play for $10,000.
Ghosts
Trevor lands himself in trouble when an inappropriate gift to a co‑worker forces him into an HR meeting only Jay can handle; Pete unintentionally sparks drama with Alberta.
Animal Control
When Frank and Daisy lose $5,000 in union funds, they try to win the money back by gambling; Shred and Patel cover the late-night shift at the precinct.
Hacks
Final season premiere: After returning from Singapore, Deborah focuses on shifting her career narrative and cementing her legacy.
House of Villains
A new supervillain turns the power structure of the house upside down; a villain tries to fight their way out of a bad situation as things get heated.
Ladies of London
Myka invites Missé and Martha for a birthday workout while her trainer brother visits.
Law & Order: SVU
Benson is shocked to find undercover Det. Velasco (former series regular Octavio Pisano) at the center of a sex trafficking bust.
Matlock
Olympia and the team take on a client (Yara Martinez), who wants control of an AI afterlife company she helped develop; Olympia tries to repair her relationship with Sarah; Matty gets a troubling call from Joey.
The Pitt
After his bike takes a hit in the ambulance bay, Robby levels with Duke; a spinal cord injury forces Langdon to attempt a risky procedure.
Trivial Pursuit
A player who once declared seven majors takes on the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Going Dutch
After throwing out his back, The Colonel is ordered to bed rest; the base is sent to sweep for landmines at a local farm, where Major Shah suddenly finds himself in serious danger.
Elsbeth
When a serial bride is found bludgeoned in her apartment, Elsbeth investigates the victim's best friend (Beanie Feldstein), a particularly experienced (and bitter) bridesmaid.
The Hunting Party
Haunted by the voice of her dead mortician father, Collette Akins (Piper Perabo) terrorizes the community where she once lived; Bex and the team discover a strange connection that all of Collette's targets share.