What To Watch Monday: It's Always Sunny Returns, Fox Game Shows Wrap, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" is back, and "The Quiz With Balls" and "The 1% Club" wrap for the season.
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Showtimes for August 17, 2026
Furious
After Alice and Catherine converge in an unexpected setting, Alice assumes a false identity to gain Catherine’s trust; tensions rise as their connection grows.
Futurama
The crew crash-lands on a mysterious world inhabited by intelligent rats.
The 1% Club
Season 3 finale: It's Second Chance Night! Previous contenders return for one last shot at redemption, culminating in the biggest wipeout in the show's history.
All American
On the heels of the ICE raid at South Crenshaw High, Coop, Layla, KJ, Breonna, and Khalil go on a tireless mission.
American Ninja Warrior
More ninjas take on the course as the National Finals continue.
Below Deck Mediterranean
A familiar face returns to bolster the deck team; after the boat faces an emergency, Joy confronts her biggest challenge of the season; Nathan makes an old friend an offer he can't refuse.
Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro
Witney Carson joins to push dancers to face their toughest challenge yet, teaching ballroom novices; paired with "DWTS" superfans, they have just two days to prepare a performance as they compete for a spot in the semifinals.
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Season 18 premiere: The guys help Frank with his cold feet ahead of his wedding to Sam; Dee tries to scare Sam off the nuptials with testimonies from The Waitress, Artemis, and Snail.
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
While on a mission to recover the missing bracelets of Castor and Pollux, the Librarians accidentally swap bodies with one another.
The McBee Dynasty: Real American Cowboys
Season 3 finale: The boys make a major decision about the future of the farm and Galyna's place in it; Alli gives Jesse an ultimatum about their marriage.
The Quiz With Balls
Season 3 finale: Dentists and funeral directors compete for the chance to win $100,000.