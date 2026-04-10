What To Watch Friday: Malcolm In The Middle Revival, Laguna Beach And Jury Duty Reunions, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Friday: "Malcolm In the Middle" returns for a limited run, "Laguna Beach" and "Jury Duty" casts reunite, and a new season of "Temptation Island" hits Netflix.
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Showtimes for April 10, 2026
Christy
Sydney Sweeney plays Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer of the 1990s; Merritt Wever and Ethan Embry co-star.
For All Mankind
The consequences of Ed’s actions begin to play out; Aleida finds an unexpected solution to her problem.
Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat
A pair of reunion specials feature the first-ever meetup of Ronald Gladden and Anthony Norman, and Norman and the Season 2 cast breaking down their unique social experiment; James Marsden hosts.
The Last Thing He Told Me
Season 2 finale: When all seems lost, Bailey's relentless search for the truth might uncover a way out — and finally set her family free.
Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair
After shielding himself and his daughter from his family for over a decade, Malcolm is dragged back into their orbit when Hal and Lois demand his presence at their 40th anniversary party.
Monarch: Legacy of Monsters
Shaw receives an impossible radio transmission; Cate and Keiko uncover an ancient link to Titan X.
Outcome
A beloved Hollywood star (Keanu Reeves) must dive into the depths of his hidden demons after he is extorted with a mysterious video that's sure to shatter his image and end his career; Cameron Diaz, Matt Bomer, and writer/director Jonah Hill co-star.
The Reunion: Laguna Beach
The two-hour special reunites Lauren Conrad, Stephen Colletti, Kristin Cavallari, Lo Bosworth, Talan Torriero, Trey Phillips, Christina Shuller, Dieter Schmitz, Jessica Smith, and Alex Hooser.
Temptation Island
Season 2 premiere: Four young couples bring their baggage to a dreamy island where they split up and live with the opposite sex.
Thrash
When a catastrophic hurricane slams a coastal town, stranded residents must survive rapidly rising waters swarming with ravenous sharks; Phoebe Dynevor and Djimon Hounsou star.
Your Friends & Neighbors
A surprise party for Tori goes awry, causing a rift in the Cooper family; Sam struggles with her alienation from the community.
CBS News: Artemis II Return to Earth
This live one-hour special marks the return of Artemis II following a 10-day trip around the moon and back.
NBA on Prime
Season 1 finale: Cleveland Cavaliers visit the Atlanta Hawks (7:30 p.m.); Oklahoma City Thunder play the Denver Nuggets (10 p.m.).
NBC News Special Report: Artemis II Splashdown
The Artemis 2 mission concludes with a splashdown off the coast of San Diego.
Outlander
The Frasers and the MacKenzies recover after their respective battles and consider their next steps; Ian and Rachel meet someone who they hope can help them find Emily.
RuPaul's Drag Race
All the eliminated queens return to battle it out in a Lalaparuza lip sync smackdown for $50,000.
Happy's Place
When Bobbie struggles to find the perfect buyers for Happy's house, Gabby has the solution and thinks of her mother, Val (returning guest star Jane Lynch).
Sheriff Country
During Edgewater's Blood Moon Festival, Sheriff Mickey races to stop a suspected serial killer targeting young women; a shocking discovery propels deputy Cassidy into the crosshairs of the case.
Fire Country
A day of celebration at the Edgewater rodeo erupts into chaos after a stampede of runaway horses endangers the crowd.
Boston Blue
Sean and Jonah go undercover to track down a dangerous new threat affecting Boston's young adults, forcing Sean to confront unresolved ties from his past along the way.