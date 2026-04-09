Chicago Med: [Spoiler] Is Alive! Oliver Platt Teases 'Plenty Of Drama' Ahead
Wednesday's "Chicago Med" follows up where last week's episode left off: Dr. Charles is in crisis, and his condition appears to be dire — will the beloved Gaffney doc make it out alive?
When Dr. Goodwin finds her friend collapsed in the hospital, she calls for help, and the details about Charles' medical condition are revealed: He's suffered a massive stroke that will require a risky surgery.
While the Gaffney crew races to rescue an unconscious Dr. Charles, the psychiatrist enters a sort of dream state, where he confronts his life's deep-rooted trauma. First, he encounters his late mother, seeking answers about her cruelty. He later revisits his first meeting with a young Mitch Ripley and reunites with his former loves, including ex-wives Susan and CeCe.
All the while, a mysterious mist chases down Dr. Charles, seemingly threatening to take him to the other side. Despite the fog unfurling around him, for much of the episode, we are mostly unconvinced that Dr. Charles might actually die — that is, until he reunites with his father.
Dr. Charles confronts his trauma
In a dream sequence, Dr. Charles is able to rewrite his father's story; the man died by suicide when Charles was a child. (Charles' mother attributes her son's recent emotional distress to finding his father's dead body.)
Now, the doctor becomes his younger self, replaying that day in his mind. He follows the mist — which turns out to be car exhaust — into his childhood garage, where he finds his dad locked in a running sedan. In his dream, Charles breaks down the window, and is able to save his father. The two share a heart-to-heart, where his father opens up about his own mental health history, and Charles gets some clarity on his family trauma.
Then, the garage door suddenly closes again, Charles' father starts the car, and he invites his son to join him on the other side. As the vehicle fills with exhaust, Dr. Charles desperately attempts to break down the door. Despite all that he's been through, he wants to live, but he loses consciousness before he can escape. As he sits there slumped for just a beat longer than we would have expected, we actually start to panic: Might "Chicago Med" dare kill off Dr. Daniel Charles?! Finally, the man is pulled out of his dream state as he's rescued by a successful surgery; he survives.
Oliver Platt teases 'plenty of drama' ahead
Oliver Platt, who plays Dr. Charles on the NBC drama, tells TVLine that his character's season-long struggle with his physical and emotional health created the "perfect storm" for a medical crisis.
"I was just deeply relieved that I survived this," Platt shares.
Showrunner Allen MacDonald says that the medical ordeal "clarifies and elucidates everything" for Dr. Charles going forward — adding that retirement is as distant as ever for the beloved doctor.
"He decides very quickly he wants to stay at Gaffney," MacDonald shares.
Platt agrees, teasing a lighter Dr. Charles who will "sort of waltz back into the hospital," celebrating his survival. Though MacDonald notes that there remains "a big threat to his job from Dr. Theo Rabari."
"There are a lot of stories left to tell," Platt adds. "There is plenty of drama left for [Dr. Charles]."
Press "PLAY" on the video above to watch our full Q&A with Platt and MacDonald, then hit the comments: Are you happy to see Dr. Charles survive such a crisis? And what's in store for the doctor now that he's come so close to death?