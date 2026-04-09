Chicago Med: [Spoiler] Is Alive! Oliver Platt Teases 'Plenty Of Drama' Ahead

Wednesday's "Chicago Med" follows up where last week's episode left off: Dr. Charles is in crisis, and his condition appears to be dire — will the beloved Gaffney doc make it out alive?

When Dr. Goodwin finds her friend collapsed in the hospital, she calls for help, and the details about Charles' medical condition are revealed: He's suffered a massive stroke that will require a risky surgery.

While the Gaffney crew races to rescue an unconscious Dr. Charles, the psychiatrist enters a sort of dream state, where he confronts his life's deep-rooted trauma. First, he encounters his late mother, seeking answers about her cruelty. He later revisits his first meeting with a young Mitch Ripley and reunites with his former loves, including ex-wives Susan and CeCe.

All the while, a mysterious mist chases down Dr. Charles, seemingly threatening to take him to the other side. Despite the fog unfurling around him, for much of the episode, we are mostly unconvinced that Dr. Charles might actually die — that is, until he reunites with his father.