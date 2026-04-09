Did Abbott Elementary Just Break Up Janine And Gregory? Quinta Brunson Details The Fallout From That Big Fight

Say it ain't so, "Abbott Elementary"!

One of our favorite TV couples hit a serious rough patch this week on ABC's schoolhouse comedy, with Janine and Gregory bickering over their plans to take a trip together. At first, it seemed like a mild disagreement — Janine wanted to fly to the Outer Banks; Gregory wanted to drive to save money — but it escalated into a clash over the couple's very different approaches to finances. Gregory suggested driving to Atlantic City as a compromise... but Janine didn't see that as much of a compromise.

Janine thought she solved the issue by buying them plane tickets to the Outer Banks herself, but Gregory bristled at her doing that without asking him first, and things got heated. Janine called him "cheap," and he fired back, "I'd rather be cheap than be bad with money." They later tried to reconcile, but tempers flared up again when Gregory called paying for plane tickets "irresponsible" — which Janine took personally.

"Maybe we just shouldn't go on vacation," a worn-out Gregory offered, and Janine said, "That's not a good sign for our relationship." Frustrated, she came back with: "Then maybe we should break up." She was expecting Gregory to fight her on that... but he just shrugged, and she stormed off in silence.