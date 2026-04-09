Did Abbott Elementary Just Break Up Janine And Gregory? Quinta Brunson Details The Fallout From That Big Fight
Say it ain't so, "Abbott Elementary"!
One of our favorite TV couples hit a serious rough patch this week on ABC's schoolhouse comedy, with Janine and Gregory bickering over their plans to take a trip together. At first, it seemed like a mild disagreement — Janine wanted to fly to the Outer Banks; Gregory wanted to drive to save money — but it escalated into a clash over the couple's very different approaches to finances. Gregory suggested driving to Atlantic City as a compromise... but Janine didn't see that as much of a compromise.
Janine thought she solved the issue by buying them plane tickets to the Outer Banks herself, but Gregory bristled at her doing that without asking him first, and things got heated. Janine called him "cheap," and he fired back, "I'd rather be cheap than be bad with money." They later tried to reconcile, but tempers flared up again when Gregory called paying for plane tickets "irresponsible" — which Janine took personally.
"Maybe we just shouldn't go on vacation," a worn-out Gregory offered, and Janine said, "That's not a good sign for our relationship." Frustrated, she came back with: "Then maybe we should break up." She was expecting Gregory to fight her on that... but he just shrugged, and she stormed off in silence.
Janine and Gregory's fight was in the works for a while
We felt nearly as sick as Jacob did when he heard the news — he immediately threw up in a trashcan at school — and it seems like the split could be a permanent one. Quinta Brunson, who created "Abbott" and stars as Janine, tells The Hollywood Reporter that Janine and Gregory's fight was "something I thought about from the beginning of this season. They've been in a relationship for a while now, and we've seen them be really great and go through the honeymoon phase, but I wanted to get under the surface a little bit about what could be going on with these characters and how, in relationships, things like this happen."
As for Janine being the one to suggest that they break up, "you can see that she surprised herself," Brunson adds. "I think she surprised herself in saying it and wonders if she means it. But when she doesn't hear anything from Gregory, it makes her feel like, 'Whoa, OK.' I think she was sitting there waiting for a protest, but didn't get one, which reinforced the fear that maybe it's true."
Are you heartbroken at Janine and Gregory's potential split? Give us your take on their big fight in the comments below.