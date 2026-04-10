2026 ATX TV Festival Adds House Of The Dragon First Look, Bill Lawrence And Warren Littlefield Awards — See Full Schedule

Newly announced programming for the 2026 ATX TV Festival, being held Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, in Austin, Texas, includes:

▶ A first look at "House of the Dragon" Season 3 ahead of its June premiere on HBO, with showrunner Ryan Condal and "Team Black" leaders Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, and Abubakar Salim..

▶ The return of "Bill Lawrence and Friends," featuring writers, actors, and collaborators from his past and present series, including "Bad Monkey," "Rooster," "Shrinking," "Scrubs," "Spin City," and "Ted Lasso." (You can watch last year's panel, moderated by yours truly, above.) Lawrence will also receive the 2026 Showrunner Award.

▶ Former NBC president and prolific TV producer Warren Littlefield will receive ATX TV Festival's inaugural Creative Impact Award, which honors an individual who has "shaped and elevated TV in significant ways." He'll also sit down for a one-on-one conversation about his storied career.

▶ A first look at USA Network's "Anna Pigeon," with star Tracy Spiridakos, showrunner/executive producer Morwyn Brebner, and director Lea Thompson.

▶ A screening of the BritBox original "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence," followed by a conversation with stars Antonia Thomas, Josh Dylan, and Imelda Staunton.