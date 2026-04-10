2026 ATX TV Festival Adds House Of The Dragon First Look, Bill Lawrence And Warren Littlefield Awards — See Full Schedule
Newly announced programming for the 2026 ATX TV Festival, being held Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, in Austin, Texas, includes:
▶ A first look at "House of the Dragon" Season 3 ahead of its June premiere on HBO, with showrunner Ryan Condal and "Team Black" leaders Steve Toussaint, Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, and Abubakar Salim..
▶ The return of "Bill Lawrence and Friends," featuring writers, actors, and collaborators from his past and present series, including "Bad Monkey," "Rooster," "Shrinking," "Scrubs," "Spin City," and "Ted Lasso." (You can watch last year's panel, moderated by yours truly, above.) Lawrence will also receive the 2026 Showrunner Award.
▶ Former NBC president and prolific TV producer Warren Littlefield will receive ATX TV Festival's inaugural Creative Impact Award, which honors an individual who has "shaped and elevated TV in significant ways." He'll also sit down for a one-on-one conversation about his storied career.
▶ A first look at USA Network's "Anna Pigeon," with star Tracy Spiridakos, showrunner/executive producer Morwyn Brebner, and director Lea Thompson.
▶ A screening of the BritBox original "Agatha Christie's Tommy & Tuppence," followed by a conversation with stars Antonia Thomas, Josh Dylan, and Imelda Staunton.
Previously Announced Events
▶ "Friday Night Lights" 20th Anniversary Reunion Panel and "Texas Made Award" presented with Media for Texas
▶ "Everybody (Still) Loves Raymond": A Night of Comedy with Phil Rosenthal, Ray Romano, and Writers
▶ "Homicide: Life on the Street" Retrospective with Tom Fontana, David Simon, and Kyle Secor
▶ "Sweet/Vicious" 10 Year Anniversary with Cast & Producers
▶ "The Other Bennet Sister Screening" and Q&A presented by BritBox
▶ "Inside Job: TV's Non-Writing Producers"
▶ "A Late Night Show With Greg Iwinski" Returns for Another Live Episode
▶ Inaugural "Indie TV Pilot Competition & Showcase"
▶ A Conversation on Medical Accuracy on TV presented by the John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health
▶ A Nuclear Renaissance on TV: How Atomic Storylines Can Save Us from Armageddon presented by NTI
▶ Around the TV Set with the Television Critics Association
▶ "Lead With Kindness" Vodcast with Melinda Hsu
▶ "The Paper"
▶ A Conversation with Lisa Katz & Erin Underhill
▶ Universal Studio Group Presents: Funny AF
▶ NBC 100 Presents: Investigating the Legacy of Procedurals
▶ Apple TV presents "Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed" Screening and Q&A with Creator and Cast
▶ Collaborator Award: Sherry Thomas & Sharon Bialy
▶ "I Love Lucy" 75th Anniversary Script Reading
▶ How to Cast a Procedural (and Get Away with It) presented by CSA
▶ Macaroni Art Productions Co-Founders Steve Zahn and Rick Gomez Return to Talk Indie TV and "You Belong Here"
The 2026 ATX TV Festival, the 15th edition of the annual event, will take place Thursday, May 28 through Sunday, May 31, in Austin, Texas. Badges and passes are on sale here. Which panel are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below.