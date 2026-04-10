Tales From The Crypt Sets Streaming Debut — Get Details And Release Date

The Crypt Keeper is getting exhumed, boils and ghouls: HBO's horror anthology series "Tales From the Crypt" is finally set to stream for the first time ever!

Shudder has announced that all seven seasons of the beloved and curiously M.I.A. series will hit the streamer starting May 1 with Season 1. Additional seasons will roll out weekly every Friday through June 12. (Watch a teaser above.)

Inspired by the 1950s EC Comics of the same name, each episode of "Tales from the Crypt" is a self-contained story hosted by the Crypt Keeper (voiced by John Kassir), a wisecracking corpse known for his macabre puns. "With its signature unrestricted gore, profanity, and dark irony, the show's episode styles range from comedy to drama and deliver twisted moral lessons where 'bad people' meet poetically horrific ends — and issues like greed, lust, and moral decay lead to tragic consequences," reads its official description.

The series originally ran on HBO from June 1989—July 1996, producing 93 episodes in total. (It also produced three films: "Tales From the Crypt Presents: Demon Knight" in 1995, "Tales From the Crypt Presents: Bordello of Blood" in 1996, and "Ritual" in 2002.)

The series features a long list of Hollywood A-list talent including Brad Pitt, Demi Moore, Michael J. Fox, John Lithgow, Christopher Reeve, Catherine O'Hara, Steve Buscemi, Brooke Shields, and many more. Many of its directors matched the caliber of its on-screen talent, including Robert Zemeckis, Tobe Hooper, William Friedkin, Tom Hanks, Arnold Schwarzenegger, and Fox.

Do you miss the Crypt Keeper's evil cackle? Let us know if you'll be streaming "Tales From the Crypt" by dropping some comments!



