What To Watch Saturday: Colman Domingo Hosts SNL, Sydney Sweeney Is Christy, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: Colman Domingo makes his Studio 8H debut, Sydney Sweeney's "Christy" airs on HBO, and Netflix hosts a live Tyson Fury fight.
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Showtimes for April 11, 2026
Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov
Former heavyweight champ Tyson Fury returns for a homecoming bout vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov in a live showdown from the UK.
A Little Park Music
When a piano appears in a park gazebo, a city manager (Laci J. Mailey) joins forces with a rookie cop (Beau Mirchoff) to remove it, only to find both music and love are hard to resist.
Christy
Sydney Sweeney plays Christy Martin, the most successful female boxer of the 1990s; Merritt Wever and Ethan Embry co-star.
I Have to Kill My Neighbor
A woman (Sarah Luby) receives a strange ultimatum after her husband (Darren Martens) is kidnapped: Kill her next-door neighbor or never see her husband again.
UFC 327
Jiří Procházka takes on Carlos Ulberg, live from Miami's Kaseya Center.
Dinner and a Movie
Jason and Jenny watch 2023's "Barbie."
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever
The six-part docuseries follows Swisher as she journeys into the rapidly expanding world of longevity science and humanity's enduring quest to cheat death.
48 Hours
When a teen's mom doesn't return home from work, the family searches for answers; more than 20 years later, critical information breathes new life into the case.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Willie and the boys raid a junkyard to build a biking track for the littles; Will and Abby get a lesson in family dynamics after moving back in with Willie and Korie.
Saturday Night Live
"Euphoria" star Colman Domingo hosts; Anitta performs.