What To Watch Sunday: DTF St. Louis Ends, Euphoria Returns, The Audacity Powers Up, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Sunday: "DTF St. Louis" comes to an end, "Euphoria" returns with its long-awaited Season 3, and Billy Magnussen leads tech satire "The Audacity."
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Showtimes for April 12, 2026
At Home With the Furys
Season 2 premiere: Tyson Fury attempts to give retirement another shot and embrace life beyond boxing.
Call the Midwife
Sister Catherine is distressed when a newborn baby is taken from the maternity home.
DTF St. Louis
Limited series finale: With Tiger Tiger out of the picture, Clark proposes a new plan; Plumb and Homer are forced to question everything they thought they knew about the case.
Family Guy
In this Griffin family spoof of the Old West, Peter, known as Quiet Burp, and his gang of outlaws agree to escort a wealthy businessman on a train journey. Then at 9:30 p.m., Stewie gets a newfound confidence when a pair of boots makes him slightly taller.
Marshals
When a federal judge and her family are the targets of a car bomb, the Marshals are assigned to guard them; family secrets start to surface as the Marshals start to look into why someone would want this family dead.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta
With her grand opening approaching, Kelli finds herself under fire as accusations surface from multiple directions; Drew makes her return to the silver screen and slips up about what's really been happening.
When Hope Calls
Nora's relationship with Fletcher is tested; Hannah notices Wyatt and Lucie growing closer; Sam weighs his professional option.
Universal Basic Guys
Season 2 finale: Mark trains crows to bring him valuable sports cards; Darren faces off with a gaming nemesis.
American Classic
Season 1 finale: Richard and Kristen panic after the Circle of Truth revelation, Miranda is missing, and Linus drops a bomb that changes the Bean family forever.
American Dad!
The school bully saves Steve's life at the carnival and is celebrated as a local hero by everyone but Steve.
The Audacity
Series premiere: Billy Magnussen plays an audacious, data-mining CEO in this one-hour drama set inside the bubble of Silicon Valley; Sarah Goldberg, Zach Galifianakis, Lucy Punch, and Simon Helberg co-star.
Euphoria
Season 3 premiere: A group of childhood friends wrestle with the virtue of faith, the possibility of redemption, and the problem of evil.
Eva Longoria: Searching for France
Docuseries premiere: In avant-garde Paris, Eva explores the art of the table and meets the chefs leading a new food scene.
The Forsytes
Jo recommits to his family; Soames and Irene's Parisian honeymoon is cut short.
Saturday Night Live UK
Jack Whitehall hosts; Jorja Smith performs.
Tracker
A pregnant wife reaches out to Colter to find her missing husband.
The Count of Monte Cristo
Five years after reinventing himself as the Count of Monte Cristo, Edmond tracks down the men who betrayed him; Mercedes feels uneasy in Edmond's presence.
Rooster
While relishing in his new fling, Greg offers a struggling Tommy a place to crash; Katie confronts the student behind some personal campus graffiti.
Watson
Watson and Laila lie injured and awaiting rescue as the team races to find them before it's too late; in a state between life and death, Watson's mind plays out a modern-day investigation of a case that has long haunted him.
The Comeback
When AI churns out an unusable script, Valerie is forced to lean into her executive producer role to do damage control.