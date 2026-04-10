Outlander's John Bell And Izzy Meikle-Small On How Rachel's 'Worst Fear' About Ian Comes True In Episode 6

TVLINE | What I love about this episode is that even forthright Rachel, who this whole time has been saying what she's feeling, still hasn't fully communicated to Ian how much the situation with Emily bothers her. And Ian kind of has blinders on to her pain until the end of the hour.

IZZY MEIKLE-SMALL | It feels really realistic, in a relationship, to be like, "Oh, you know, I'm communicating that this thing bothers me, but I'm also gonna kind of play it cool and not show you how much it really bothers me, and just hope that you figure it out." And then [he's] just not figuring it out. [Ian is] going to see his ex-wife, and is it initially going to leave [Rachel] behind, and she's like, "Oh, you just like really don't get it, do you?" So she's slowly being like, "Actually, no, you know? It does bother me. I'm trying not to let it bother me, but it does."

Obviously, it's hard for them both. I think it's a really realistic portrayal of how things go down in relationships and marriages. Even with the period-drama backdrop, it's a very real, emotional array of feelings.

TVLINE | John, at the beginning of the episode, can you speak to how attuned Ian is to Rachel's inner turmoil?

JOHN BELL | Sure. This is a lovely time to spend on Ian's faults as much as the stuff that we love about him. Sometimes I think he can become quite consumed with what is right now, and the problem directly in front of him, and take Rachel for granted. You're right — he has these blinkers on. He's going, with or without her. And he's not really leaving any room or space for conversation or to be able to express each other's feelings. Maybe that's a little bit of the time. That's also probably him being a bit of a typical man, and that he is all consumed with what is right and being this protector. There's some good in that, of course — Ian still feels loyalty, and he's always struggled with his identity. Where does he sit in this world? Is it with his family? With the Native Americans? I think that's all coming back to him, as well. But he and Rachel maybe just haven't had this testing moment in a relationship yet.