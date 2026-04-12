Quotes Of The Week: High Potential, The Pitt, Georgie & Mandy, Scrubs, Hacks, And More

By Claire Franken
The Pitt, Scrubs, and Georgie & Mandy HBO Max; ABC; CBS

What better way to finish out your weekend than with a robust edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find more than a dozen shows represented, including "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "American Idol," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "House of Villains," "Hacks," and "High Potential."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "St. Denis Medical" reacts to a long-awaited romance, "Scrubs" sings Katy Perry's praises, and "Abbott Elementary" delivers a hot take. Plus, we've got double doses of "Elsbeth," "The Pitt," "Shrinking," and "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair." 

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)

ST. DENIS MEDICAL

Val in St. Denis Medical NBC screenshot (2)

"F***in' finally."

Val (Kaliko Kauahi) speaks for all of us when she notices Matt and Serena holding hands by the coffee station

THE PITT

Santos and Whitaker in The Pitt HBO Max screenshot

"I was with Ogilvie in the ambulance bay."

"Not with Colonel Mustard in the library?"

Leave it to Santos (Isa Briones) to turn the case of Whitaker's (Gerran Howell) missing badge into a game of Clue

THE PITT (Bonus Quote!)

Duke and Dr. Robby in The Pitt HBO Max screenshot (2)

"What happens after surgery?"

"You will be in the hospital for about a week. No work for eight weeks after that. No strenuous activity, no lifting anything over five pounds..."

"How am I supposed to take a p**s?"

Duke's (Jeff Kober) got jokes... or at least we think it's a joke

SCRUBS

J.D. and Turk in Scrubs ABC screenshot

"Everybody thinks you're doing a great job [as chief]. Just keep singing that psych-up song you sing in your office every morning."

"Oh, I didn't know you could hear that. But I don't care, because baby, I am a firework!"

J.D. (Zach Braff) is a proud #KatyCat, and he doesn't care who knows it

THE TESTAMENTS

Shunammite, Daisy and Hulda in The Testaments Hulu Screenshot

"Toronto has been forsaken by God and defiled by Satan. It is suffocating in sin."

"So, do you miss it?"

Hulda (Isolde Ardies) attempts to make small talk with Gilead newcomer Daisy (Lucy Halliday)

SURVIVOR

coach in Survivor CBS screenshot

"Cowardly people 
make easy decisions hard,
what the flying f**k."

Coach goes full-on Dragon Slayer with his carefully crafted collection of new haiku

THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS

Arthur and Narcissa in Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins NBC screenshot

"Wait, did you invite her in? Haven't you seen 'Sinners'?" 

Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) warns Reggie's family not to engage with his toxic ex Narcissa (Anna Camp)

SHRINKING

Paul in Shrinking Apple TV screenshot

"Look, it was a weird time. Dave and I were separated, and Jimmy's such a caring guy, it wasn't a big deal!"

"So he was safe d*ck."

"Excuse me?"

"Safe d*ck! It means no-strings-attached sex. Like, Julie was safe d*ck, and then she definitely was not a safe d*ck."

"Please stop saying 'safe d*ck.'"

Paul (Harrison Ford) finds a way to gross out his daughter (Lily Rabe) after he finds out that Jimmy and Meg hooked up

SHRINKING (Bonus Quote!)

Paul in Shrinking Apple TV screenshot

"Letting go of the past just means you don't allow your scars to hold you back anymore."

"I'm covered in them Paul."

"Good. What a shame to be 42 years of age and not completely covered in scars. They're the evidence of a life fully lived."

Paul (Harrison Ford) drops some serious wisdom on Jimmy (Jason Segel) during a moment of need

HOUSE OF VILLAINS

Christine Quinn in House of Villains Peacock screenshot

"I'm really motivated to win this challenge today because I've been playing from the bottom this whole time. So, if I can finally get mo... I'm trying to say, like. How do we say, like, 'I've been sucking ass,' meets, like, 'Everyone thinks I suck ass,' and like, I do suck ass, but I hope moving forward, I don't as suck much ass?"

We might need a translator to decipher the hidden meaning in Christine Quinn's latest nonsensical interview

HIGH POTENTIAL

Morgan and Ava in High Potential ABC screenshot (2)

"Art isn't like your job, Mom. I don't just get to look around and, like, notice things."

"It's a little more than that, but OK."

Wow, Ava (Amirah J) really has no idea how insane an average work day is for her mother (Kaitlin Olson), does she?

ELSBETH

Alec Bloom in Elsbeth CBS screenshot

"I just need you to know that it could be days, weeks, years from now. I'll wait. I can handle losing the election, but I can't handle losing you."

Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez) makes a romantic plea to Elsbeth, who's considering ending things with him after he lied on his campaign trail

ELSBETH (Bonus Quote!)

Capt. Wagner in Elsbeth CBS screenshot

"I don't trust any guy that drives a Cybertruck."

Capt. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) is skeptical of the man vouching for murder suspect Rachel's alibi

ABBOTT ELEMENTARY

Ava in Abbott Elementary ABC screenshot

"An actor's height should be listed on screen whenever they appear."

"Even if they're short?"

"Especially! I need to know what I'm working with."

Principal Ava (Janelle James) uncorks one of her hot takes on a student podcast — and we're with her on this one

HACKS

Ava and Deborah in Hacks HBO Max screenshot

"You can't write my memoir. You're too obsessed with me." 

"It's cool. I gave up on developing my prose skills when I realized Gen Alpha can't read." 

Ava (Hannah Einbinder) takes a shot at the young generation after Deborah (Jean Smart) says she can't write her memoir

GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE

Meemaw and Dale in George & Mandy CBS screenshot

"So now you're turning Sunday school into a sweatshop?"

"They're little. They don't sweat much."

Meemaw (Annie Potts) is quick as a whip when Dale (Craig T. Nelson) questions her plan to recruit church kids into her and Mandy's counterfeit Beanie Baby scheme

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 1)

Hal in Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair Hulu screenshot

"You're also honest and sincere and sensitive, not to mention in bed, the way you combine enthusiasm and startling physical strength with a clear understanding of nuance..."

Hal (Bryan Cranston) very publicly declares his love for his wife and her, uhh, prowess in the sack

MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 2)

Malcolm in Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair ABC screenshot

"You have to think of it like they're the full moon and we're werewolves."

Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) tries to explain to his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) why he's been shielding her from meeting the rest of the family

AMERICAN IDOL

Ryan Seacrest and Caroline Rhea in American Idol ABC screenshot

"You're like a California spider. You're so hardworking. There's, like, a web, and then another web. ... It's a compliment!" 

This is why we love Caroline Rhea. All Ryan Seacrest said was "It's nice to see you," and she could have easily responded, "You too!" Instead, she said... this.

OUTLANDER

Jamie and Claire in Outlander Starz Screenshot

"A good husband would've thought of that. And a wise one would've listened to his wife."

When asked how the wives and children of the evicted Fraser's Ridge traitors will survive, Jamie (Sam Heughan) demonstrates exactly how much Claire has rubbed off on him over all these years

Recommended