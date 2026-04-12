Quotes Of The Week: High Potential, The Pitt, Georgie & Mandy, Scrubs, Hacks, And More

What better way to finish out your weekend than with a robust edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week?

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find more than a dozen shows represented, including "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "American Idol," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "House of Villains," "Hacks," and "High Potential."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "St. Denis Medical" reacts to a long-awaited romance, "Scrubs" sings Katy Perry's praises, and "Abbott Elementary" delivers a hot take. Plus, we've got double doses of "Elsbeth," "The Pitt," "Shrinking," and "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)