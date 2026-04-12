Quotes Of The Week: High Potential, The Pitt, Georgie & Mandy, Scrubs, Hacks, And More
What better way to finish out your weekend than with a robust edition of TVLine's Quotes of the Week?
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find more than a dozen shows represented, including "Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage," "American Idol," "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," "House of Villains," "Hacks," and "High Potential."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "St. Denis Medical" reacts to a long-awaited romance, "Scrubs" sings Katy Perry's praises, and "Abbott Elementary" delivers a hot take. Plus, we've got double doses of "Elsbeth," "The Pitt," "Shrinking," and "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Ryan Schwartz, and Andy Swift)
ST. DENIS MEDICAL
"F***in' finally."
Val (Kaliko Kauahi) speaks for all of us when she notices Matt and Serena holding hands by the coffee station
THE PITT
"I was with Ogilvie in the ambulance bay."
"Not with Colonel Mustard in the library?"
Leave it to Santos (Isa Briones) to turn the case of Whitaker's (Gerran Howell) missing badge into a game of Clue
THE PITT (Bonus Quote!)
"What happens after surgery?"
"You will be in the hospital for about a week. No work for eight weeks after that. No strenuous activity, no lifting anything over five pounds..."
"How am I supposed to take a p**s?"
Duke's (Jeff Kober) got jokes... or at least we think it's a joke
SCRUBS
"Everybody thinks you're doing a great job [as chief]. Just keep singing that psych-up song you sing in your office every morning."
"Oh, I didn't know you could hear that. But I don't care, because baby, I am a firework!"
J.D. (Zach Braff) is a proud #KatyCat, and he doesn't care who knows it
THE TESTAMENTS
"Toronto has been forsaken by God and defiled by Satan. It is suffocating in sin."
"So, do you miss it?"
Hulda (Isolde Ardies) attempts to make small talk with Gilead newcomer Daisy (Lucy Halliday)
SURVIVOR
"Cowardly people
make easy decisions hard,
what the flying f**k."
Coach goes full-on Dragon Slayer with his carefully crafted collection of new haiku
THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS
"Wait, did you invite her in? Haven't you seen 'Sinners'?"
Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) warns Reggie's family not to engage with his toxic ex Narcissa (Anna Camp)
SHRINKING
"Look, it was a weird time. Dave and I were separated, and Jimmy's such a caring guy, it wasn't a big deal!"
"So he was safe d*ck."
"Excuse me?"
"Safe d*ck! It means no-strings-attached sex. Like, Julie was safe d*ck, and then she definitely was not a safe d*ck."
"Please stop saying 'safe d*ck.'"
Paul (Harrison Ford) finds a way to gross out his daughter (Lily Rabe) after he finds out that Jimmy and Meg hooked up
SHRINKING (Bonus Quote!)
"Letting go of the past just means you don't allow your scars to hold you back anymore."
"I'm covered in them Paul."
"Good. What a shame to be 42 years of age and not completely covered in scars. They're the evidence of a life fully lived."
Paul (Harrison Ford) drops some serious wisdom on Jimmy (Jason Segel) during a moment of need
HOUSE OF VILLAINS
"I'm really motivated to win this challenge today because I've been playing from the bottom this whole time. So, if I can finally get mo... I'm trying to say, like. How do we say, like, 'I've been sucking ass,' meets, like, 'Everyone thinks I suck ass,' and like, I do suck ass, but I hope moving forward, I don't as suck much ass?"
We might need a translator to decipher the hidden meaning in Christine Quinn's latest nonsensical interview
HIGH POTENTIAL
"Art isn't like your job, Mom. I don't just get to look around and, like, notice things."
"It's a little more than that, but OK."
Wow, Ava (Amirah J) really has no idea how insane an average work day is for her mother (Kaitlin Olson), does she?
ELSBETH
"I just need you to know that it could be days, weeks, years from now. I'll wait. I can handle losing the election, but I can't handle losing you."
Alec Bloom (Ivan Hernandez) makes a romantic plea to Elsbeth, who's considering ending things with him after he lied on his campaign trail
ELSBETH (Bonus Quote!)
"I don't trust any guy that drives a Cybertruck."
Capt. Wagner (Wendell Pierce) is skeptical of the man vouching for murder suspect Rachel's alibi
ABBOTT ELEMENTARY
"An actor's height should be listed on screen whenever they appear."
"Even if they're short?"
"Especially! I need to know what I'm working with."
Principal Ava (Janelle James) uncorks one of her hot takes on a student podcast — and we're with her on this one
HACKS
"You can't write my memoir. You're too obsessed with me."
"It's cool. I gave up on developing my prose skills when I realized Gen Alpha can't read."
Ava (Hannah Einbinder) takes a shot at the young generation after Deborah (Jean Smart) says she can't write her memoir
GEORGIE & MANDY'S FIRST MARRIAGE
"So now you're turning Sunday school into a sweatshop?"
"They're little. They don't sweat much."
Meemaw (Annie Potts) is quick as a whip when Dale (Craig T. Nelson) questions her plan to recruit church kids into her and Mandy's counterfeit Beanie Baby scheme
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 1)
"You're also honest and sincere and sensitive, not to mention in bed, the way you combine enthusiasm and startling physical strength with a clear understanding of nuance..."
Hal (Bryan Cranston) very publicly declares his love for his wife and her, uhh, prowess in the sack
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 2)
"You have to think of it like they're the full moon and we're werewolves."
Malcolm (Frankie Muniz) tries to explain to his daughter Leah (Keeley Karsten) why he's been shielding her from meeting the rest of the family
AMERICAN IDOL
"You're like a California spider. You're so hardworking. There's, like, a web, and then another web. ... It's a compliment!"
This is why we love Caroline Rhea. All Ryan Seacrest said was "It's nice to see you," and she could have easily responded, "You too!" Instead, she said... this.
OUTLANDER
"A good husband would've thought of that. And a wise one would've listened to his wife."
When asked how the wives and children of the evicted Fraser's Ridge traitors will survive, Jamie (Sam Heughan) demonstrates exactly how much Claire has rubbed off on him over all these years