Euphoria's Rue & Co. Are Older, But No Wiser, In Season 3 Premiere: Read Recap, Grade The Episode

"A lot of people ask what I've been up to since high school," Rue tells us at the top of the "Euphoria" Season 3 premiere. "Honestly? Nothing good."

That's quite the understatement, as the hour that follows illustrates. As we dip back into Rue's life five years after the events of Season 2 — and more than four years since the HBO series aired that season's finale — she's running drugs across the United States-Mexico border for Laurie. Rue still owes the dealer for the suitcase of supply that her mom, Leslie, flushed last season. Though the original cost was $10,000, time and interest have made that number balloon to over $43 million... though Laurie will accept $100,000 if Rue can somehow scrape it together. "And that is how I became a drug mule," Rue says flatly.

The way Rue goes about the work is both highly dangerous and very stupid at the same time. At one point, she drives Laurie's car up a precarious ramp meant to get the vehicle back over the border wall, but then gets it stuck at the top, so she has to shimmy out with the goods and hope that the teetering mass doesn't suddenly tip and run her over. (It doesn't.) Rue spends that night sleeping in the barn belonging to a large, Christian family in Agua Dulce, Texas; they later buy her story that she's a college journalist, feed her, and warmly wish her well before getting her on a Greyhound bus.

We then receive an education on the process of ingesting condoms full of fentanyl in order to bring them into the U.S. undetected; K-Y Jelly and lots of gagging is involved. Faye sometimes joins Rue on these runs in order to split the load among two people. We watch one where, after a very tense check of (a different) car by Border Patrol, Rue zooms back to Laurie's so she and Faye can frantically poop into a colander in the tub in order to recover the merchandise. (Side note: This show was always graphic, but did this scene feel gross in a more egregious way to anyone else?)