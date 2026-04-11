TVLine's Performers Of The Week: Zach Braff And John C. McGinley

THE PERFORMERS | Zach Braff and John C. McGinley

THE SHOW | "Scrubs"

THE EPISODE | "My Odds" (April 8, 2026)

THE PERFORMANCES | J.D. and Dr. Cox have always had a special relationship — one defined by Cox's long-running (and largely unsuccessful) attempts to keep his protégé at arm's length, despite shaping him into the finest doctor Sacred Heart had ever seen. Throughout the sitcom's original eight-season run, there were a handful of times when Cox let his guard down — most memorably following the deaths of Brendan Fraser's Ben and Nicole Sullivan's Jill — and it was in those moments opposite Braff that McGinley let Cox's humanity peek through.

And perhaps it's because those scenes carry such weight in our collective memory of "Scrubs" that the one they shared this week resonated even more deeply. J.D. has always been there when his reluctant father figure needed him most — and he needed him now more than ever after test results revealed Cox had an incurable autoimmune disease.

"Did you really think that this couldn't happen — that just because we're out there taking care of all of them that we'd get some kind of karmic immunity to protect us from what's coming to us all?" Cox asked.

"Yes," J.D. whispered in response, knowing full well that the most important man in his life was living on borrowed time.

Cox made J.D. promise to keep him alive for as long as possible, because he doesn't want his death to be the thing that makes his surrogate son cynical — an irony he says he can't bear even posthumously. Then, he added: "I tried to protect you from this. With everything I had. But I am so scared."

Cox had never been more vulnerable with J.D., and McGinley had never been more exposed on screen. Braff met him there, as J.D. responded against type, wiping away his tears to be the more stoic one — no longer waiting for Cox's approval, but telling him he had a plan and would see it through.

By the time Cox took J.D.'s hand and accepted his help, we, too, had come fully undone. McGinley had traded bluster for fragility, and Braff met him with a calm, steady resolve — the exact opposite of what you'd expect from these characters.

Suffice it to say, both men rose to the challenge.