What To Watch Monday: Reggie Dinkins And Wild Cards Wrap, Voice Finale Night 1, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Monday: "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins" wraps its freshman run, "Wild Cards" closes out Season 3, and "The Voice" finale gets underway.
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Showtimes for April 13, 2026
Noah Kahan: Out of Body
After rocketing to global fame, the documentary follows the singer-songwriter as he returns to his Vermont roots to get back in tune with himself.
The 1% Club
Season 3 premiere: A matching mother-daughter duo, a beatboxer, and two women on a quest to burp for the first time are among 100 contestants competing for the chance to win up to $100,000.
American Idol
The Top 11 perform iconic hits from Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees; inductees for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class of 2026 ceremony are revealed.
Below Deck Down Under
Jenna and Eddy find their way back to each other despite Alesia's meddling; Ellie makes a disastrous breakfast mistake; a surprise drag show is spoiled by loose lips.
The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins
Season 1 finale: The Dinkins family bands together for their annual push to get Reggie into the Hall of Fame; Monica tries to sign an exciting new prospect; Jerry Basmati takes revenge on Reggie.
The Neighborhood
Dave takes a hard look at his health, prompting Calvin to help him find a healthier way to let off steam; Tina has a hard time letting go of old memories; Marty and Malcolm argue over a valuable find from their past.
Rock the Block
Season 7 premiere: Competitors plan and construct their home's expansive main bedroom, bathroom, and walk-in closet which boast nearly 1,000 total square feet.
Wild Cards
Season 3 finale: The Varga endgame explodes as Max is kidnapped; Ellis teams up with Max's con artist family for the Varga job, culminating in a final, deadly confrontation with the mastermind himself.
DMV
When the SoHo DMV lands a glossy magazine feature, Barb struggles with feeling overlooked; Gregg and Vic go head‑to‑head in a competitive quest to earn their first positive review after a rough streak online.
Boy Band Confidential: A Hollywood Demons Event
The two-night docuseries event goes deep inside the boy band boom of the late 1990s and early aughts, revealing how the industry transformed young performers into marketable commodities while exposing untold stories of abuse, addiction, and financial manipulation.
FBI
When the body of a VA psychiatrist is found tortured and deceased under a nearby overpass, the team is led to a suspicious religious leader with a substantial online presence; OA builds a connection with Special Agent Zara Ushruf (Pardis Saremi), who assists on the case.
Foul Play With Anthony Davis
In Episode 2, Olympic gold medalist Tara Lipinski unknowingly becomes the target of an elaborate prank; former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III attends a locker-room dedication that doesn't go as planned.
The Quiz With Balls
Season 3 premiere: It's "K-Pop vs. Country" as two families go head-to-head to see who has what it takes to stay dry and conquer the competition.
The Voice
Season 29 finale: The Top 9 perform in hopes of making it to Tuesday's final round of competition.
Top Chef
After one of the strongest chefs is eliminated, the remaining contestants feel the pressure.
CIA
A bomb threat leads Colin and Bill to two soccer players who are being hunted after they go missing; the team leans on "FBI" agents Isobel Castille (Alana De La Garza) and Maggie Bell (Missy Peregrym).
The Rookie
The team works together after Nolan and Celina discover a possible suicide that spirals into conspiracy.