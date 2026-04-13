The Rookie Renewed For Season 9 At ABC

"The Rookie" has copped itself another season: ABC has renewed the procedural for Season 9, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes 15 weeks into Season 8's 18-episode run, which wraps Monday, May 4 at 10/9c.

Nathan Fillion stars as John Nolan, "once the oldest rookie in the LAPD, who now uses his life experience, determination, and sense of humor to keep up with rookies 20-plus years his junior," per the official logline. "John and the team must navigate the intense, unpredictable nature of their jobs and personal challenges while uplifting the next generation of first responders."

In addition to Fillion, who also serves as an executive producer, the ensemble cast of "The Rookie" includes Nathan Fillion as John Nolan, Alyssa Diaz as Angela Lopez, Richard T. Jones as Wade Grey, Melissa O'Neil as Lucy Chen, Eric Winter as Tim Bradford, Mekia Cox as Nyla Harper, Shawn Ashmore as Wesley Evers, Jenna Dewan as Bailey Nune, Lisseth Chavez as Celina Juarez, and Deric Augustine as Miles Penn.