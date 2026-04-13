Will Trent Renewed For Season 5 At ABC
GBI Special Agent Will Trent isn't turning in his badge and gun anytime soon: ABC has renewed the Ramón Rodríguez-led crime drama for Season 5, TVLine has learned.
The pickup comes 15 weeks into Season 4's 18-episode run, which wraps Tuesday, May 5 at 8/7c.
Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling novels, the hour-long drama centers on titular crime solver, who was "abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system," per the official logline. Nowadays, Will uses his "unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."
In addition to Rodríguez, who also serves as an executive producer, the ensemble includes Erika Christensen (as Angie Polaski), Iantha Richardson (as Faith Mitchell), Jake McLaughlin (as Michael Ormewood), Sonja Sohn (as Amanda Wagner), Kevin Daniels (as Franklin Wilks), and Bluebell the Chihuahua (as Will's sweater-clad, canine companion Betty). Recurring players include Scott Foley (as Angie's husband, Dr. Seth McDale) and Cora Lu Tran (as pet sitter Nico).
What else has been renewed at ABC?
"Will Trent" joins a growing list of ABC renewals for the 2026-27 TV season. The network has also picked up "9-1-1" (for Season 10), "9-1-1: Nashville" (for Season 2), "Abbott Elementary" (for Season 6), "Grey's Anatomy" (for Season 23), "High Potential" (for Season 3), and "The Rookie" (for Season 9).
The network has yet to weigh in on the fates of the Scott Speedman vehicle "R.J. Decker" (whose Season 1 finale airs Tuesday, April 28), the "Scrubs" revival (which wraps its nine-episode run on Wednesday, April 15), or the Tim Allen-Kat Dennings family sitcom "Shifting Gears" (which aired its Season 2 finale on February 4).
TVLine's handy Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect the "Will Trent" Season 5 order. New Season 4 episodes continue to air Tuesdays at 8 p.m.
Are you looking forward to another season of crime-solving with Atlanta's finest? Sound off in the comments.