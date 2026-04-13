Will Trent Renewed For Season 5 At ABC

GBI Special Agent Will Trent isn't turning in his badge and gun anytime soon: ABC has renewed the Ramón Rodríguez-led crime drama for Season 5, TVLine has learned.

The pickup comes 15 weeks into Season 4's 18-episode run, which wraps Tuesday, May 5 at 8/7c.

Based on Karin Slaughter's best-selling novels, the hour-long drama centers on titular crime solver, who was "abandoned at birth and endured a harsh coming-of-age in Atlanta's overwhelmed foster care system," per the official logline. Nowadays, Will uses his "unique point of view in the pursuit of justice and has the highest clearance rate in the GBI."

In addition to Rodríguez, who also serves as an executive producer, the ensemble includes Erika Christensen (as Angie Polaski), Iantha Richardson (as Faith Mitchell), Jake McLaughlin (as Michael Ormewood), Sonja Sohn (as Amanda Wagner), Kevin Daniels (as Franklin Wilks), and Bluebell the Chihuahua (as Will's sweater-clad, canine companion Betty). Recurring players include Scott Foley (as Angie's husband, Dr. Seth McDale) and Cora Lu Tran (as pet sitter Nico).