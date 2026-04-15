Before Marvel's She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany Starred In This Underrated HBO Drama

Between "Orphan Black" and her debut in the MCU as She-Hulk, Tatiana Maslany took a leading role in the first season of HBO's "Perry Mason." Her character, Sister Alice McKeegan, was perhaps even more complex than some of the clones she played in her previous show.

"Perry Mason" revolved around Matthew Rhys' title character, but Alice had a significant presence in Season 1 as the charismatic preacher for the Radiant Assembly of God. The people who followed Alice put their faith in her and they considered her to be touched by the divine. One of her followers was Perry's client Emily Dodson (Gayle Rankin), a woman who stood accused of the death of her infant child, Charlie.

Sister Alice's role in the series came to a head in the penultimate episode of Season 1 when she made a public attempt to resurrect Charlie that revealed his grave was empty. Alice's followers revolted and she refused to play along when her mother, Birdy McKeegan (Lili Taylor), attempted to salvage the situation. Instead, Alice ran off and left her old life behind.

The closing moments of "Perry Mason" Season 1 revealed Alice had reinvented herself as a waitress, but she hadn't given up on her faith. She even seemed to have a connection with Perry after he tracked her down, which implied the possibility of something deeper when they both expressed their loneliness.