Two Star Wars Legends Never Met Until An Episode Of The Big Bang Theory

Despite playing father and daughter in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, the late James Earl Jones and Carrie Fisher never met during its production. Jones' role as Darth Vader was limited to supplying his legendary voice, while Fisher's Princess Leia and the rest of the cast were on set bringing George Lucas' galaxy to life. It would not be until an episode of "The Big Bang Theory" that the two actually met in real life.

In the Season 7 episode, "The Convention Conundrum," Jones and Fisher play themselves. They both appear in a scene with Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), where he and Jones pull a ding-dong ditch prank on Fisher. Frustrated, Fisher exclaims, "It's not funny anymore, James!" to which Jones cackles, "Then why am I laughing!"

As series showrunner Steven Molaro told IGN, upon meeting on set, Fisher excitedly called Jones, "Dad!" — a rare moment in which she finally got to interact with the voice behind her infamous onscreen father.