Supernatural Reunion: Jensen Ackles And Jared Padalecki Help The Rookie Hunt Demons

"Supernatural" vets Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are teaming up with "The Rookie" to hunt down demons — and the people trying to slay them — in the latest documentary-style episode of the ABC procedural.

This week's episode sees Nolan and his crew investigating a suspicious suicide: Rich, a former LAPD police officer, has stabbed himself in the heart after spiraling into a deep obsession with demons and the group of demon hunters he believed was responsible for a string of unsolved murders.

Showrunner Alexi Hawley appears in the episode as a documentarian teaming up with Abigail Tierney (Madeleine Coghlan) to interview the LAPD about the bizarre case. As experts in demon-hunting, Padalecki and Ackles — who play themselves in the episode — are called in by the filmmakers to sit for an interview where they share their experiences with the supernatural and their impressions of Rich. (In the fictional storyline, the real-life actors crossed paths with the late officer years earlier at a fan event called "Monster Con.")

"We co-starred on a TV show together for 15 seasons, called 'Supernatural,'" Padalecki explains to the fillmmakers via Zoom. (As if we don't already know!)

"Yeah, we played Sam and Dean Winchester, brothers that tracked and fought supernatural beings," Ackles adds.