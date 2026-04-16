Scrubs Finale Reveals The Janitor's Connection To [Spoiler], Introduces Rachel Bilson As J.D.'s Love Interest — What's In Store For Season 2?

A chaotic day at Sacred Heart set the stage for a potential second season of the "Scrubs" revival.

The April 15 finale brought back nearly the entire legacy cast: mainstays Zach Braff (J.D.), Sarah Chalke (Elliot), and Donald Faison (Turk) were joined by returning favorites John C. McGinley (Dr. Cox), Judy Reyes (Carla), and Robert Maschio (The Todd), while Christa Miller (Jordan) and Neil Flynn (The Janitor) made their first appearances in 17 years. (Fellow veteran Ken Jenkins, who starred as Dr. Bob Kelso during the original run, is expected to return in some capacity in a potential Season 2.)

In the episode, J.D. and Dr. Cox tried (and failed) to hide the severity of Cox's autoimmune disease — which, as we learned, was not responding to treatment as hoped — from Jordan. Meanwhile, Turk and Carla tried (and hilariously failed) to play matchmaker for J.D., though he ultimately scored a date with Charlie (new recurring player Rachel Bilson), whom he met in the gift shop while she was visiting her grandmother at the hospital.

J.D. also had to contend with the return of the Janitor — who, if he's to be believed, is now the Chief Custodian of the Joint Commission. J.D. also learned that Maintenance Guy is the Janitor's son, then immediately suggested he was a nepotism hire, putting him at odds with the next generation.

Elliot, meanwhile, rallied newbies Tosh, Asher, Blake, Amara, and Dashana to throw a last-minute wedding for a bride whose father was in their care. At the reception, held at Lloyd's Tavern, Blake lost out on a bridesmaid to Dashana, Blake and Amara grew closer, and Tosh kissed Asher, revealing she'd liked him since their first day as interns.

Below, showrunner Aseem Batra breaks down the finale's biggest moments, from J.D.'s budding romance with Charlie and the Janitor's latest power play to what's next for Dr. Cox, the future of the newbie class, and how the revival could evolve with more episodes.