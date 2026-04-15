The Testaments Confirms Agnes' Biggest Fear — Read Episode 4 Recap

At the house, there are a million Guardians outside (thanks to that failed Mayday extraction last week) and one frenzied Paula inside, obsessing over the details she thinks will help seal Agnes' fate. Upstairs, Agnes and Becka practice waltzing in Agnes' bedroom, and, oh honey, it's painful how in love Becka is with her best friend. I'm surprised Paula can't HEAR the poor girl's longing over the clatter of silverware downstairs.

Soon, the Aunts arrive; in order to get a moment alone with Garth, Daisy knocks a gift basket off the table, then hangs back to clean up the mess. She relays the florist's panicked message. "Gilead's retaliating for what happened with the bus," he says. A spooked Daisy then orders him to get her out, saying she doesn't trust the resistance group anymore, but he won't budge: Mayday has never had anyone get as close to the Commanders' daughters as Daisy has gotten, and the group wants to mine all the intel it can get out of her. "Just don't get caught and hung while I do it," she snarks back.

Once everyone is settled at their tables, the pageantry begins. The girls are graded as they serve tea to the Aunts and the Commanders' wives. Everything is going well until Paula feels that Miriam's success needs to be dinged, so she uses her foot and subtly lifts the corner of a rug to trip up the girl. Miriam spills the pot on her way out of the room, which apparently is one of the worst things that can happen. In the kitchen, Miriam is inconsolable, sobbing that now she'll likely be promised to a man who lives in the Colonies. And no one corrects her, because she's probably right.

Meanwhile, when Commander MacKenzie catches Daisy snooping near his desk, she thinks quickly and lies that she was just tempted by some individually wrapped chocolates he's got in a dish. They talk briefly about Agnes — "Is she happy?" he wonders — and then he gives her one of the candies, which has Japanese writing on the back.