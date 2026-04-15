We officially have our first look at the series finale for Prime Video's "Good Omens," and in the 90-minute final episode (which will release on the streamer Wednesday, May 13), the fantasy comedy's unlikely duo returns to face their most personal adventure yet.

"Their millennia-long friendship has been fractured ever since Aziraphale (Michael Sheen) accepted the offer to return to Heaven, leaving demon Crowley (David Tennant) behind," reads its official description. "Now, as the newly appointed Supreme Archangel, Aziraphale is tasked with overseeing the Second Coming, a monumental responsibility that weighs heavily on him, and is made worse when his plans cause some consternation among the other angels.

"Meanwhile, heartbroken Crowley finds himself at rock bottom, wandering the streets of Soho. As the fate of the universe hangs in the balance, Aziraphale and Crowley must confront their relationship, heal old wounds and rediscover their bond. From navigating London's gangsters to thwarting Hellish threats, they face personal betrayals and the complexities of their own emotions in this timeless expedition. Together, they must decide whether their friendship — and the world itself — is worth saving." (Watch the full trailer embedded above.)

Also reprising their roles for the series' swan song are Doon Mackichan as Michael, Gloria Obianyo as Uriel, Liz Carr as Saraqael, Paul Chahidi as Sandalphon, Quelin Sepulveda as Muriel, and Sir Derek George Jacobi as The Metatron. Bilal Hasna ("The Agency") joins the cast as Jesus.

Watch the trailer embedded above, then tell us: Will you be seated when "Good Omens" drops its farewell episode? Drop some comments below.