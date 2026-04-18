What Happened To Alice Star Polly Holliday After Her Spin-Off, Flo, Was Canceled?

Polly Holliday began her career as a professional actress in the early 1960s, but she had her big mainstream breakthrough in 1976, when she was cast as wisecracking and flirtatious waitress Florence Jean Castleberry — but you can call her Flo — on the CBS sitcom "Alice."

The series, which was based on a Martin Scorsese film, ran for nine seasons, but Flo was such a popular character that she earned Holliday three Emmy nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and was spun off into her very own show. Entitled — you guessed it — "Flo," the series premiered as a midseason replacement on March 24, 1980, earned Holliday another Emmy nod, and spent its six-episode first season so far up in the Nielsen ratings that it was the seventh highest-rated series of the 1979-1980 TV season. Unfortunately, viewership began to fall off when "Flo" returned for its second season. And although all 23 of the season's episodes ultimately aired, CBS decided that there would be no third season for the series.

So what happened to Holliday after "Flo" was canceled? Well, she never returned to "Alice," but she had no trouble finding a new gig, securing a role in an NBC live presentation of the play "All the Way Home." The play, which aired on December 21, 1981, was an all-star affair, with Holliday co-starring alongside Sally Field and William Hurt. The gig was only the start of what would prove to be an ongoing series of post-"Flo" roles for Holliday.