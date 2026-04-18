What Happened To Alice Star Polly Holliday After Her Spin-Off, Flo, Was Canceled?
Polly Holliday began her career as a professional actress in the early 1960s, but she had her big mainstream breakthrough in 1976, when she was cast as wisecracking and flirtatious waitress Florence Jean Castleberry — but you can call her Flo — on the CBS sitcom "Alice."
The series, which was based on a Martin Scorsese film, ran for nine seasons, but Flo was such a popular character that she earned Holliday three Emmy nods for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and was spun off into her very own show. Entitled — you guessed it — "Flo," the series premiered as a midseason replacement on March 24, 1980, earned Holliday another Emmy nod, and spent its six-episode first season so far up in the Nielsen ratings that it was the seventh highest-rated series of the 1979-1980 TV season. Unfortunately, viewership began to fall off when "Flo" returned for its second season. And although all 23 of the season's episodes ultimately aired, CBS decided that there would be no third season for the series.
So what happened to Holliday after "Flo" was canceled? Well, she never returned to "Alice," but she had no trouble finding a new gig, securing a role in an NBC live presentation of the play "All the Way Home." The play, which aired on December 21, 1981, was an all-star affair, with Holliday co-starring alongside Sally Field and William Hurt. The gig was only the start of what would prove to be an ongoing series of post-"Flo" roles for Holliday.
Holliday got straight back to work after Flo's cancellation
Polly Holliday worked steadily throughout the 1980s, mixing things up among TV, film, and theatre. In 1982, she starred in the debut episode of PBS' "American Playhouse" (a production of John Cheever's "The Shady Hill Kidnapping"), was part of the ensemble for the TV movie "Missing Children: A Mother's Story," and joined the cast of the CBS sitcom "Private Benjamin" for its third and final season. In the latter, she played Cpt. Amanda Allen, a character added to the show as a temporary replacement for Eileen Brennan's character, Cpt. Doreen Lewis, after Brennan was hit by a car and incapacitated. Holliday only made three appearances before the series was canceled.
Fortunately, 1983 brought another TV movie ("The Gift of Love: A Christmas Story"), while 1984 provided Holliday with arguably the most famous role of her film career: the always dramatic and frequently despicable Mrs. Deagle in "Gremlins," which won her the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress and provided her with a rather memorable — and darkly hilarious — death scene via stairlift. As the decade progressed, Holliday continued to pop up in occasional TV episodes of shows like "The Golden Girls" and "The Equalizer." She also made her way back to the theater, appearing alongside Jean Stapleton and Abe Vigoda in a 1986 Broadway revival of "Arsenic and Old Lace" as Martha Brewster.
Holliday worked steadily into her 70s
The 1990s also were a busy time for Polly Holliday, starting with a Tony nomination for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Big Mama in the 1990 revival of "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof." A few years later, she returned to Broadway as Flo Owens in the 1994 revival of the 1954 play "Picnic," co-starring future "Friday Night Lights" star Kyle Chandler.
Additionally, Holliday appeared in two major box office hits — 1993's "Mrs. Doubtfire" and the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap" — as well as Ellen DeGeneres' lone outing as a leading actress, 1996's "Mr. Wrong." Once again, episodic TV provided the most consistent work: Holliday had a recurring role on "Home Improvement" as Jill's mom, a one-off appearance on "Homicide: Life on the Street," and her first series-regular role since "Alice," playing Momma Love on the TV adaptation of John Grisham's novel "The Client."
Upon entering the 2000s, Holliday began to slow down. She appeared in a revival of Arthur Laurents' "The Time of the Cuckoo" at Lincoln Center in 2000, and in the second half of the decade, she had roles in a trio of films: "Stick It" (2006), Ben Stiller's remake of "The Heartbreak Kid" (2007), and 2010's "Fair Game," in which she played Naomi Watts' mother.
Holliday — who had been the last surviving regular cast member of "Alice" — died on September 9, 2025 from pneumonia at the age of 88.