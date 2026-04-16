What To Watch Thursday: The Pitt, RHOBH, And House Of Villains Finales, BEEF Is Back, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "The Pitt" clocks out, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" wraps Season 15, and "BEEF" is back with a new cast.
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Showtimes for April 16, 2026
BEEF
Season 2 premiere: A young couple (Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny) witnesses an alarming fight between their boss and his wife (Oscar Isaac and Carey Mulligan), triggering chess moves of favors and coercion in the elitist world of a country club and its Korean billionaire owner.
Big Mood
Season 2 premiere: It’s been a year since Maggie and Eddie last saw each other, without any contact between the best friends — can Maggie and her special brand of chaos find space in Eddie’s new life, or will Maggie lose Eddie forever?
Jerry West: The Logo
In this documentary, director Kenya Barris traces the life and career of the NBA icon, whose lifelong pursuit of winning was paved in sacrifice and loss.
Vanderpump Villa
Season 3 premiere: Lisa Vanderpump returns home to England to challenge her staff to the most lavish, drama-filled summer yet.
Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage
Mandy tries to make things right with Pastor Jeff when she learns her controversial comments have hurt the tire store's business; Jim and Audrey butt heads over Connor's allowance.
Next Level Chef
The chefs are no longer competing on their teams, as each contestant fights for their place on the top level.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
Season 15 finale: Dorit unveils her new book cover and squares off against Kyle, Erika, and Sutton; Boz delivers her engagement announcement.
Scrabble
Contestants try to knock out their opponents and clinch a spot in the final round for a chance to win $10,000.
Ghosts
Needing to raise a large sum of money to pay the IRS, Sam and Jay host a high-stakes poker game; Sass and Pete gift Jay's recliner to the basement ghosts; Iain Armitage guest-stars.
Animal Control
A movie star shadows Frank for his upcoming role as an animal control officer; Shred and Patel go on a juice cleanse; Emily forgets Templeton's birthday.
Hacks
The duo returns to the Palmetto to reclaim their territory.
House of Villains
Season 3 finale: The final five compete in a screwed-up challenge; some last-minute backstabbing paves the way for one villain to win $200,000 and the title of America's Ultimate Supervillain.
Ladies of London
The ladies trade the bustle of London for a lavish retreat at the magnificent Longleat House; long-simmering tensions between Margo and Mark-Francis resurface.
Matlock
As the team continues tracing Senior's money trail, they arrange a delicate meeting with a key accomplice; the team takes on a criminal justice student's personal case involving a hit-and-run.
The Pitt
Season 2 finale: Al-Hashimi reveals details from her medical history, forcing Robby to face an ethical dilemma as he prepares to leave for his sabbatical.
Trivial Pursuit
A tiebreaker is needed to determine who will take on the six categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Going Dutch
Due to flooding from a massive storm, the Colonel invites General Martin and her troops to stay at Stroopsdorf; the romantic reunion turns into a battle of trust.
Elsbeth
Elsbeth organizes a book club to investigate a celebrated novelist (Griffin Dunne) who may have written the perfect crime.
The Hunting Party
Serial killer Byron May is back on the streets with new skills resembling the incarcerated Eastside Ripper, leading to suspicions about whether the wrong man might be in prison.