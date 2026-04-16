Outlander: Blood Of My Blood Season 2 Trailer Finds Brian And Ellen Split By Battle — Plus, Find Out When It'll Return!

Though the original "Outlander" is ending soon for good, dinna fash: The time-travel's prequel spinoff will be back before the end of this year — and we've got the first Season 2 footage!

Starz on Thursday announced that Season 2 would debut this fall. The network also released a Season 2 teaser trailer that finds Brian (played by Jamie Roy) and Ellen (Harriet Slater) separated by the battle that was brewing at the end of the Season 1 finale. "Ye will come back to me," she voiceovers amid footage of Brian, Murtgah (Rory Alexander), Dougal (Sam Retford), and a bunch of their clansmen running into a fight.

Elsewhere in the sneak peek, scenes of Julia (Hermione Corfield) and Henry's (Jeremy Irvine) happy life with Claire in London are interspersed with shots of Mr. and Mrs. Beauchamp looking very worried as Julia holds their infant son, William.

"As Season Two unfolds," the official synopsis tells us, "the two young couples will be tested and separated by forces beyond their control, as every clan chooses a side in the rebellion."