Boston Blue Brings Back Baez For An Emotional Conversation With Danny — Has The Blue Bloods Couple Reached An Impasse?

At the end of the hour, Danny found Baez crying on Mae's patio. Overwhelmed, she explained that her mother had recently been diagnosed with Alzheimer's and could no longer be left alone. Danny was sympathetic, saying he would never ask Baez to leave her.

"I love you, and I want a life with you... I just don't know how we can do this," Baez said.

"It's easy," Danny replied. "I'm coming back home."

But Baez wouldn't ask him to do that. "Your life is here, but mine is in New York," she said. "I can't change—"

"But what about our love for each other?" Danny asked. "That can't change either."

"Can't it?" she responded. "There are days I can see in my mom's eyes that she doesn't know me. I need the last time she remembers me to be a good day. And you, Danny... maybe we should just say goodbye to each other while we still love each other. We don't have to ever remember a bad day."

The hour culminates in a tearful embrace — and it certainly seems like Danny and Baez are breaking up, though no definitive answer is given.

What did you think of "Boston Blue" Season 1, Episode 15: "For Those Who Weren't Heard"? And what are your hopes for Danny and Baez moving forward? Drop your thoughts in a comment below.