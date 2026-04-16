Save The Dates: Netflix's Man On Fire, Rivals Season 2, And More

* Great American Television has acquired the rights to all six seasons of former NBC-turned-Yahoo! Screen comedy "Community," which will air Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting April 18.

* Paramount+'s "Couples Therapy" will return for Season 5, consisting of nine episodes, on Friday, May 15. Watch a trailer below:

* Hulu has released a trailer for "Rivals" Season 2, Part 1. The first three episodes of the David Tennant drama drop Friday, May 15, followed by one new episode every Friday through June 5. A second batch of six episodes will follow later this year.

* "SkyMed" Season 4 will premiere Thursday, May 21 on Paramount+, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Watch a trailer:

* Netflix has revealed a trailer for "Mating Season," premiering Friday, May 22. From the creators of "Big Mouth," the new adult animated comedy promises a tale "about love, sex, relationships, and the universal need to find a partner," featuring a bear named Josh (voiced by Zach Woods), a raccoon named Ray (Nick Kroll), a deer named Fawn (June Diane Raphael), and a fox named Penelope (Sabrina Jalees).