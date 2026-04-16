Save The Dates: Netflix's Man On Fire, Rivals Season 2, And More
Netflix has released a trailer for "Man on Fire," its series adaptation of A.J. Quinnell's John Creasy novels.
Premiering Thursday, April 30, the seven-episode drama stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") as Creasy. Once a high-functioning and skilled Special Forces Mercenary, known for surviving even the most desolate of situations, Creasy is now plagued with intense PTSD," according to the official logline. "Determined to overcome his personal demons, he sets out on a path to redemption. But, before he can adjust to this new life, he finds himself back in the fire, fighting harder than ever."
In other scheduling news...
* Great American Television has acquired the rights to all six seasons of former NBC-turned-Yahoo! Screen comedy "Community," which will air Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., starting April 18.
* Paramount+'s "Couples Therapy" will return for Season 5, consisting of nine episodes, on Friday, May 15. Watch a trailer below:
* Hulu has released a trailer for "Rivals" Season 2, Part 1. The first three episodes of the David Tennant drama drop Friday, May 15, followed by one new episode every Friday through June 5. A second batch of six episodes will follow later this year.
* "SkyMed" Season 4 will premiere Thursday, May 21 on Paramount+, with all eight episodes dropping at once. Watch a trailer:
* Netflix has revealed a trailer for "Mating Season," premiering Friday, May 22. From the creators of "Big Mouth," the new adult animated comedy promises a tale "about love, sex, relationships, and the universal need to find a partner," featuring a bear named Josh (voiced by Zach Woods), a raccoon named Ray (Nick Kroll), a deer named Fawn (June Diane Raphael), and a fox named Penelope (Sabrina Jalees).