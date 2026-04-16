BEEF Season 2 Review: Netflix's Anthology Turns Up The Heat With A Searing Sophomore Run
The Emmy races are actually a little thin this year in the limited series categories, with a couple of decent candidates in the mix like "The Beast in Me" and "Love Story" but no runaway favorite. That is... until now.
Netflix's grudge-fueled anthology "BEEF" had a lot to live up to after a stellar first season led by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, but I'm happy to say it more than rises to that challenge with Season 2, which hit the streamer on Thursday. (I've seen all eight episodes.) It's a fascinating portrait of privilege gone wrong that weaves in pitch-black humor and WTF twists, with superior acting, nail-biting tension, and lots of layers to dig through. I wouldn't be shocked to see it dominate the limited series categories at the Emmys, just like Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" and "Adolescence" did.
Season 2 revolves around two romantic pairs: Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan), a wealthy couple who hold court at a scenic California country club; and Austin (Charles Melton) and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny), young employees at the club who are broke but madly in love. One night, Josh and Lindsay are unloading venom on each other in an ugly fight that threatens to get violent just as Austin and Ashley innocently walk up and witness everything. That sets the stage for a simmering battle of wills that spirals out of control, as relationships start to fray... and unexpected bonds begin to form.
Everyone here suffers from money problems, rich or poor
The big fight and the fallout from it open up a host of thorny ethical dilemmas for the two couples, made worse by the incredible disparity of wealth between them. (The initiation fee for Josh and Lindsay's club is a cool $300K, while Austin and Ashley survive on frozen pizzas and Hot Pockets.) "BEEF" creator and showrunner Lee Sung Jin isn't afraid to dive headfirst into the taboo subject of money, and Season 2 stands both as a savage portrayal of wealth and privilege in the vein of "The White Lotus" and a bold indictment of our money-hungry capitalistic society.
Josh and Lindsay are desperate to hold onto their elevated status, while Austin and Ashley realize this is their chance to finally get a foothold in high society, and the way the two couples switch back and forth between friends and enemies shows how corrosive and all-consuming greed can be. (Even a sweet young couple isn't immune to the allure of easy cash.) Everyone on this show suffers from money problems, either getting it or holding onto it — even the club's billionaire owner, played by Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung ("Pachinko"). "BEEF" even takes direct aim at our horror show of a crumbling health care system in one very dark but very funny episode where Ashley tumbles into a hellish medical insurance nightmare.
All four stars deserve awards consideration
"BEEF" also maintains its standard for excellent casting in Season 2. All four leads are outstanding and deserve serious awards consideration, including Oscar Isaac as Josh and Cailee Spaeny as Ashley. But I have to shine a spotlight on Charles Melton, who has a sunny, golden retriever energy as Austin that evolves in interesting ways, and especially Carey Mulligan, brittle and soaked with regret as Lindsay, who wields a cutting wit that often draws blood.
Now Season 2 does falter a bit down the stretch, leaning into an international crime plotline that piles on some ridiculous plot machinations and loses some of the emotional resonance in the process. (Now that I think about it, Season 1's ending didn't really work for me, either.) I also have to note that Season 2 involves a fair amount of dog peril, which some soft-hearted viewers (like me) may find upsetting. But as a whole, the new season of "BEEF" is a stunning achievement: fiendishly funny and deeply thought-provoking. Sign me up for 10 more seasons, please.
THE TVLINE BOTTOM LINE: Netflix's "BEEF" comes back strong with a stunning Season 2, packed with thought-provoking twists and powerful performances.
All eight episodes of "BEEF" Season 2 are now streaming on Netflix; if you've watched already, give it a grade in our poll, and hit the comments to share your thoughts.