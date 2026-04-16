BEEF Season 2 Review: Netflix's Anthology Turns Up The Heat With A Searing Sophomore Run

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The Emmy races are actually a little thin this year in the limited series categories, with a couple of decent candidates in the mix like "The Beast in Me" and "Love Story" but no runaway favorite. That is... until now.

Netflix's grudge-fueled anthology "BEEF" had a lot to live up to after a stellar first season led by Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, but I'm happy to say it more than rises to that challenge with Season 2, which hit the streamer on Thursday. (I've seen all eight episodes.) It's a fascinating portrait of privilege gone wrong that weaves in pitch-black humor and WTF twists, with superior acting, nail-biting tension, and lots of layers to dig through. I wouldn't be shocked to see it dominate the limited series categories at the Emmys, just like Netflix's "Baby Reindeer" and "Adolescence" did.

Season 2 revolves around two romantic pairs: Josh (Oscar Isaac) and Lindsay (Carey Mulligan), a wealthy couple who hold court at a scenic California country club; and Austin (Charles Melton) and Ashley (Cailee Spaeny), young employees at the club who are broke but madly in love. One night, Josh and Lindsay are unloading venom on each other in an ugly fight that threatens to get violent just as Austin and Ashley innocently walk up and witness everything. That sets the stage for a simmering battle of wills that spirals out of control, as relationships start to fray... and unexpected bonds begin to form.