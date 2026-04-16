Casting News: Jonathan Bennett Joins General Hospital, Gregg Sulkin Returns To Waverly Place, And More

* Gregg Sulkin will reprise his "Wizards of Waverly Place" role as Mason Greyback in the third and final season of the Disney Channel sequel series "Wizards Beyond Waverly Place," Deadline reports.

* PBS Masterpiece's "Maigret," which has been renewed for Season 2, has added Nathaniel Parker ("The Inspector Lynley Mysteries") and Alex Bhat ("Outlander") to its cast, joining returning series regulars Benjamin Wainwright and Stefanie Martini. The second season will adapt Georges Simenon's "The Hanged Man of Saint-Pholien," "Maigret's Revolver," and "The Yellow Dog."

* "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" co-stars Tituss Burgess and Ellie Kemper will reunite to voice "Elephant Gerald" and "Piggie," respectively, in the forthcoming Paramount+ original "The Elephant & Piggie Show!" Meanwhile, Neil Patrick Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") will voice "The Bus Driver" in "The Pigeon Show! Starring The Pigeon" — both adaptations of Mo Willems' New York Times best-selling children's book series. Premiere dates have not yet been announced.

* Ryan Paevey ("General Hospital") will star opposite Britt Robertson ("The Rookie: Feds"), Kevin Dillon ("Entourage"), and Natasha Henstridge ("Eli Stone") in the Great American Family holiday movie "Christmas at Moose Lake," premiering later this year. The official logline reads: "Alyssa Dawson (Robertson), a New York-based professional, returns to her family's lake house for Christmas following a recent breakup, only to find herself navigating unresolved grief, evolving family ties, and the pull of long-held traditions. As her dad (Dillon) cautiously steps into a new chapter with Donna (Henstridge), Alyssa must reconcile the past with the promise of what lies ahead. When she reconnects with Sean (Paevey) – a thoughtful visitor with a meaningful connection to her history – a misplaced engagement ring sets off a heartfelt journey that leads Alyssa back to what matters most: love, belonging, and the courage to embrace new beginnings."