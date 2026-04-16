Law & Order: Organized Crime Canceled At Peacock

Det. Stabler has left the building once more: "Law & Order: Organized Crime" has been canceled.

The "Law & Order: SVU" spinoff starring Chris Meloni will not return for Season 6 on Peacock or NBC, Deadline reports.

TVLine has reached out to Peacock for comment.

The 10-episode Season 5 premiered on the streamer in April 2025, then had a run on the linear network in the fall. Showrunner John Shiban exited the police drama midway through production on the season, making him the sixth person in that role to depart during the show's four seasons. Matt Olmstead ("FBI: International"), stepped in to help finish the last few episodes.

The Season 5 finale, which now will serve as a series finale, began streaming June 12. During the hour, Stabler hunted down Julian Emery and toyed with the idea of killing him to avenge Stabler's younger brother, Joe Jr., whom Emery had murdered. Stabler and Bell ultimately arrested the Brit instead. Later, evidence Joe Jr. had been collecting for months surfaced, negating a deal Emery had brokered with the Department of Justice. (Read a full recap here.)

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