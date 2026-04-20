Angela Bassett's Favorite American Horror Story Character Was Based On A Real Person

Angela Bassett and "American Horror Story" have history. The powerhouse actress played four distinct characters across five seasons of Ryan Murphy's long-running horror anthology series. In a Reddit AMA, Bassett revealed that among her four "AHS" characters, she has a preference.

"Marie Laveau was my favorite," she said. "I knew who Marie Laveau was and [Ryan Murphy] was shocked." Debuting in Season 3's "AHS: Coven" before returning in Season 8's "Apocalypse," Marie Laveau comes into conflict with Fiona Goode (Jessica Lange) and her coven of Salem-descendant witches after they get involved with an old enemy.

While it might be easy to chalk up Bassett's immortal Voodoo queen as pure fiction, Marie Laveau is based on a real person who once held prominence in New Orleans. However, Ryan Murphy's take on the character has more roots in myth than history.