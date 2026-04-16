Survivor 50's [Spoiler] Reacts To Devens' Wild Fake Idol Ploy — And Whether It Sealed Her Duo's Fate

TVLINE | Devens planted a fake idol at Tribal Council...

Brilliant! Absolutely brilliant, right? So great. I love it. I know that that is my downfall, but I couldn't wait to watch that moment in the season because I thought it was so great.

TVLINE | Would you and Coach have gotten the boot regardless, or do you think Rick's shenanigans pushed people off the fence?

I don't know the answer! Obviously, Coach and I went into that Tribal Council believing that Devens and Aubry were going home, but I don't want to underestimate what an amazing player Cirie is. So, would Cirie have turned the whole group against me and Coach? Maybe the answer is it probably would have been Rick and Aubry? Not that Cirie didn't want me and Coach gone, but I think maybe the timing wasn't right. I still look back and go, "It's really a surprise that they voted out two loyal allies this early in the game." Whether she wanted to cut the head off, you know, "mom and dad" of the alliance or not.

TVLINE | You caught votes from Stephenie, Joe... a lot of these people you were supposedly aligned with!

Honestly, Stephenie and Joe flipping is the part that I'm the most surprised about. But I'll tell you that until I watched last night, I did not know that Cirie was the mastermind behind that plan. I thought that Tiffany flipped Joe at the reward. I thought that she flipped Joe and convinced Joe to vote against me and Coach, and then they went and got the rest of the group mobilized for that, which didn't happen at all. So, props to Cirie! This goes to show you how great Cirie is playing because she just sort of whispers in people's ears.

TVLINE | Speaking of whispering, you're now the Dragon Slayer Whisperer! Was it hard to wrangle Coach in once you found out your fates were connected? How worried were you about that?

I love Coach so much and one of the many things that I think is so amazing about him as a human being is he's just himself. He's just himself at all times. The day before, which was the Dee vote-out episode, it was crazier than it even appeared on TV with his haiku-ing and his singing nonstop and his shenanigans and dancing and all of that. So yeah, I really did go over and say, "You need to be invisible and you need to lay down in that hammock and not get up." And he literally laid there for like five hours. So yeah, it was totally crazy. Afterwards I was like, "Shoot, maybe I should have let Coach get out of that hammock," because then maybe the two of us wouldn't have gotten voted out.

TVLINE | On the flip side, earlier in the game, Coach spoke to you about how you may have been rubbing some people the wrong way or talking too much. Even though the message may have had truth to it, it felt like his delivery of that message was rough. Tell me a bit about how you were feeling after he gave you that advice.

OK, so obviously, I cried, right? But at no part of that was I ever upset with Coach. I think Coach got a lot of online hate for how he spoke to me. He does not deserve any of that. Coach was my best friend out there. I love him. Him and Jonathan, I was really close with. Coach told me that because I think he knew we didn't have a lot of time before we were getting back to camp with other people and because he just tells me stuff. It's fine. We're like a brother and sister duo, so there was no part of me that was upset with him at all. Was I upset that it got said about me? Yes. Did I get over it? Yes. You know why? Because now I was in a tribe that actually liked me. I just got along really well with Genevieve and Colby and Joe and Aubry. The original tribe, maybe they didn't like me. It's fine. I like me.