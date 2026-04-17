How about something, not lighter, but fraught in a different way? Wiliam confronts Amaranthus about her complicity in Ben's faked death, but she counters that she couldn't stop her husband from joining the rebellion — though she tried. "He cared for you," William says snottily. "Not enough," she answers angrily, "not nearly enough." She begs William not to tell Lord John or Ben's father, Hal, and she maintains that she and William can still marry and have the life they planned. When they're interrupted by Lord John, William immediately shares the news. John is relieved: Hal is on his way to the colonies, and now John won't have to tell his brother that his kid is dead. Despite his earlier anger, William tries to run interference on Amaranthus' behalf, but she insists on telling Lord John the truth.

William's dad is angry about her deception, but she won't apologize. "Have you ever gone hungry, my Lord?" she counters. "I have, and I would stoop however low to keep my son from that fate." Then she slams her glass into the fireplace and runs off.

That night, Percy swings by Lord John's home with news that Richardson is on a ship bound for Savannah. John is pleased to hear it, but he won't tell Percy what his plans are for the nefarious Redcoat. With that business out of the way, Percy wants to talk about the time the two of them hooked up at their parents' wedding, but Lord John is not game to stroll down amorous memory lane. "There was a time when you loved me, John," Percy says softly, drawing near... and then the two are kissing. AND THEN WILLIAM WALKS IN.

"I thought there was nothing worse than having a traitor for a father," William says, disgusted, as Lord John splutters and Percy skedaddles. William decides that now is the time to bring out the big guns, revealing that he knows John was governor of Ardsmuir Prison when Jamie was a prisoner there. "Was he one of your conquests, or were you one of his?" he spits. "Neither," John says, flustered. But William doesn't believe it, given that his adoptive father is — and I quote — "a liar, a hypocrite, and a sodomite!" Ouch.

Lord John apologizes for what William walked in on, but he wants to make one thing clear: Both he and Jamie have sacrificed mightily in order to protect William, who repays them by routinely acting like a bratty asshat. "And if you dare ever speak to your father that way again—," Lord John starts, but you know exactly what William's going to yell at him, right? "I don't HAVE a father!" William yells back (yep, that's it, though the judges also would have accepted "You're NOT my FATHER!") and storms out.