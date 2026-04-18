Uma Thurman is ready to settle the score with Dexter Morgan: The "Pulp Fiction" star is confirmed to reprise her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer and overall badass who worked for the season's big bad, Leon Prater.

Charlotte "Charley" Brown served as Prater's Head of Security and right-hand woman. She was the billionaire's messenger and enforcer, tracking down individuals who were worthy enough to join his special circle of serial killers (or as she called it, the "sick-f—k club"). By season's end, Dexter was able to turn her against her boss, convincing Charley to let the captive Harrison go. As a result, she fled New York City with her ailing mother to retreat back to her childhood home in Pennsylvania. How Charley and Dexter's paths will once again cross remains a mystery.

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