Dexter: Resurrection's Uma Thurman Confirms Season 2 Return — Plus, Everything Else We Know So Far
Uma Thurman is ready to settle the score with Dexter Morgan: The "Pulp Fiction" star is confirmed to reprise her role as Charley, the former Special Ops officer and overall badass who worked for the season's big bad, Leon Prater.
Charlotte "Charley" Brown served as Prater's Head of Security and right-hand woman. She was the billionaire's messenger and enforcer, tracking down individuals who were worthy enough to join his special circle of serial killers (or as she called it, the "sick-f—k club"). By season's end, Dexter was able to turn her against her boss, convincing Charley to let the captive Harrison go. As a result, she fled New York City with her ailing mother to retreat back to her childhood home in Pennsylvania. How Charley and Dexter's paths will once again cross remains a mystery.
Scroll down for everything else we know about Season 2 of "Dexter: Resurrection," and be sure to bookmark this page! We'll update it as more news develops.
Who's joining Dexter: Resurrection in Season 2?
"Dexter: Resurrection" is finally putting a face to the New York Ripper: Emmy Award winner Brian Cox ("Succession") has boarded Season 2 of the Paramount+ revival as a series regular.
Per Paramount+, "though no longer active as a killer," the New York Ripper has "found a new way to live into his infamy by continuing to taunt the survivors of his long-ago murder spree."
Cox is best known for Golden Globe-winning turn as media tycoon Logan Roy on HBO's acclaimed family saga "Succession," which wrapped its four-season run in 2023.
Dan Stevens ("Legion") is also joining the sophomore season as The Five Borough Killer, a serial killer who, much like Zodiac, taunts the police with phone calls threatening the murder of innocent citizens. "When he follows through with the awful deeds, the city and the police are terrorized," reads the official description.
Nona Parker Johnson ("Law & Order: Organized Crime") and Bokeem Woodbine ("Halo") are also joining the series, TVLine has learned. Johnson is set to play Fiona Mixon, a training officer (and nepo baby) in the Homicide unit, and Harrison's (Jack Alcott) new love interest. Woodbine will play Capt. Mixon, a bulldog of a homicide captain and Fiona's father.
When will Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 premiere?
While we don't have an exact date or release window, production on Season 1 began in the winter of 2025 for a July premiere. With filming for "Dexter: Resurrection" Season 2 slated to begin mid-April, perhaps Season 2 could begin some time in October?
We'll update this post with an exact date once that info is confirmed.