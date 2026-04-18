What To Watch Saturday: WrestleMania 42, Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Saturday: WrestleMania 42 touches down in Las Vegas, Bryan Fuller's "Dust Bunny" hits HBO, and "Good Witch" vet Rebecca Dalton finds love on the Hallmark Channel.
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Showtimes for April 18, 2026
WrestleMania 42
Cody Rhodes goes to war with Randy Orton; Stephanie Vaquer battles Liv Morgan; AJ Lee takes on Becky Lynch.
Dust Bunny
A 10-year-old girl (Sophie Sloan) hires her mysterious neighbor (Mads Mikkelsen) to help her kill the monster she believes ate her entire family.
Murder in the Dark
When a blind waitress (Alli Wulfert) witnesses a murder, she too becomes a target.
To Philly With Love
A teacher (Rebecca Dalton) and an archivist (Stephen Huszar) decode Revolutionary War-era love letters, taking them on a thrilling journey through Philadelphia where they uncover history and a love story of their own.
Kara Swisher Wants to Live Forever
Kara investigates the techniques, trends, and fads shaping the longevity industry, separating snake oil from science-backed solutions.
48 Hours
Investigators crack a case involving a missing teenager and a remote Iowa farm.
Duck Dynasty: The Revival
Willie nervously prepares to show off his golf skills at Tim Tebow's star-studded charity golf tournament; Jacob and Bella put their energy into building their vintage clothing store.