What To Watch Saturday: WrestleMania 42, Bryan Fuller's Dust Bunny, And More

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Saturday: WrestleMania 42 touches down in Las Vegas, Bryan Fuller's "Dust Bunny" hits HBO, and "Good Witch" vet Rebecca Dalton finds love on the Hallmark Channel.

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