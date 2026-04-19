Quotes Of The Week: Margo's Got Money Troubles, Rookie, Hacks, Survivor, And More
No Sunday is complete without TVLine's Quotes of the Week.
In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including double doses of "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "The Comeback," "Survivor," "The Pitt," and "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."
Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Rookie" shows some respect to Taylor Swift, Elijah Wood catches strays on "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," and "Hacks" gains a new understanding of parasocial relationships.
Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Ryan Schwartz)
THE COMEBACK
"We're writing 'Inside Out 6.' Riley loses her virginity."
"Aw, that's great."
Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) has absolutely no idea how to react after Mary (Abbi Jacobson) reveals the strange sequel she's been working on
THE COMEBACK (Bonus Quote!)
"I left you two voicemails about this."
"No one listens to voicemails. Send me a voice memo."
Billy (Dan Bucatinsky) continues being the world's worst publicist when he admits to Valerie (Lisa Kudrow) that he never listens to her voicemails. Voice memos, however...
DOC
"You guys need an assist?"
"I'm told you're pretty good."
"You were misinformed. I'm spectacular."
Joan (Felicity Huffman) sees no need for modesty when discussing her surgical skills
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 3)
"What's wrong with you?"
"You'll never know! The court sealed that report!"
Reese (Justin Berfield) is back to his old tricks as he tries to blackmail his sibling Kelly (Vaughan Murrae)
MALCOLM IN THE MIDDLE: LIFE'S STILL UNFAIR (Episode 4)
"It was the most beautiful, transcendent experience!"
"Abe said you were rolling around naked on filthy linoleum choking yourself."
"Transcendently!"
Hal (Bryan Cranston) tries to explain his accidental, yet effective macrodose experience to his poker buddies
HACKS
"I've never signed anything for anyone before! Wow, this is amazing. I really now understand why parasocial relationships are replacing real ones."
Ava (Hannah Einbinder) is shocked when a convention attendee requests an autograph from her and not Deborah
SURVIVOR
"Can I say a quote without everybody laughing? It's a quote from Magellan. He said that, 'Life is for the bold to seize the opportunity when it comes. Not those poor intrepid souls that stay close to shore. But it is the person that goes out in the storm that is willing to take the risks that reap the high rewards.' Of course, he did get bludgeoned to death in the Philippines, but that's what I think about this moment, sir."
Coach may have gotten voted out, but at least he delivered some highly quotable lessons and haiku on his way to Ponderosa
SURVIVOR (Bonus Quote!)
"Aubry, Devens just casually threw in, 'Could be me,' which means, could be you."
"Yeah, we're tied. We have an umbilical cord here. We're tied to each other right now."
"I'm the baby."
Rick Devens offers to be the newborn in his duo with Aubry Bracco for reasons we still don't understand (but love him for anyway)
THE ROOKIE
"Are you familiar with numerology? Some ancient peoples — and Taylor Swift — believed there was a mystical connection between letters and numbers."
Celina (Lisseth Chavez) officially outs herself as a Swiftie
THE ROOKIE (Bonus Quote!)
"We co-starred on a TV show together for 15 seasons called 'Supernatural.'"
"Yeah, we played Sam and Dean Winchester, brothers that tracked and fought supernatural beings."
"Like 'K-Pop Demon Hunters.'"
"No, not like that."
"I mean, kind of like that!"
While Jared Padalecki feels a sense of kinship with Huntrix, Jensen Ackles doesn't see the similarities
THE FALL AND RISE OF REGGIE DINKINS
"What are you even talking about, you Elijah Wood-looking ass b*tch?"
"First of all, he looks like me! I am three days older!"
Arthur (Daniel Radcliffe) defends himself against a verbal assault from Jerry (Craig Robinson)
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES (Episode 1)
"Do you believe things happen for a reason?"
"Hmm, I don't know. I think you want to wreck your life."
"I ruined your life."
"You ruined my life so pretty."
Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) gets real about the beautifully life-ruining experience of having a child
MARGO'S GOT MONEY TROUBLES (Episode 1 Bonus Quote!)
"What are you doing?"
"This is the world my baby deserves. The one I won't come close to being able to afford."
"Get up off the floor."
"This is so wrong."
"You are making a scene. Get yourself back up off the floor, young lady. There are no victims in Bloomingdale's!"
Shyanne (Michelle Pfeiffer) hopes the healing power of a department store can pull Margo (Elle Fanning) out of her funk
THE PITT
"We've got a dead body."
"Somebody died out there?"
"Poor devil checked in at 5 a.m. this morning. He was a DNR."
"What was his chief complaint?"
"Hemorrhoids and constipation."
"No sh*t."
"Hence the constipation."
Robby (Noah Wyle) and Dana (Katherine LaNasa), delivering some much needed gallows humor during an otherwise heart-wrenching hour of television
THE PITT (Bonus Quote!)
"The most important things I've ever done in my life have been in this hospital. Nothing will ever matter more than what I've done in this hospital, but it is killing me. You know how they say a part of you dies when you lose someone you love? I'm not convinced that a part of you doesn't die every time you see a fellow human pass, and I've seen so many people die that I feel like it's leeching something from my soul."
Leave it to Noah Wyle to deliver the single most devastating line read of the season
OUTLANDER
"Fergus Fraser, are you trying to populate the entire colony?"
"Well, my love, making love and making babies are one and the same."
Take solace knowing that Fergus (César Domboy) went out not long after doing one of his favorite things: attempting to get Marsali (Lauren Lyle) knocked up yet again
THE TESTAMENTS
"One stumble, and you could be forever f**ked. Welcome to my world, ladies."
Daisy's (Lucy Halliday) voiceover during the Greens' high-pressure tea party doesn't waste time getting to the point
EUPHORIA
"A lot of people ask what I've been up to since high school. And honesty? Nothing good."
Rue (Zendaya) kicks off the show's third season with a truth bomb