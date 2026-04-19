Quotes Of The Week: Margo's Got Money Troubles, Rookie, Hacks, Survivor, And More

No Sunday is complete without TVLine's Quotes of the Week.

In our list below — which rounds up the best sound bites of the past seven days — you'll find nearly a dozen shows represented, including double doses of "Margo's Got Money Troubles," "The Comeback," "Survivor," "The Pitt," and "Malcolm in the Middle: Life's Still Unfair."

Also featured in this week's roundup: "The Rookie" shows some respect to Taylor Swift, Elijah Wood catches strays on "The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins," and "Hacks" gains a new understanding of parasocial relationships.

Scroll through the list below to see all of our picks for the week, then hit the comments and tell us if we missed any of your faves! (With contributions from Nick Caruso, Rebecca Luther, Dave Nemetz, Kimberly Roots, and Ryan Schwartz)