Paul Rudd Played A Different Clueless Character In The Sitcom Sequel

Paul Rudd appeared as Cher's love interest Josh in Amy Heckerling's 1995 teen comedy classic "Clueless," but he later returned in the sitcom sequel series that was made on the heels of the movie's debut.

In the original film, which starred Alicia Silverstone as high school fashionista Cher, Rudd played her college-aged former stepbrother, Josh Lucas. Because he's the son of Cher's father's ex-wife, Josh isn't technically her stepbrother during the film's events. That detail helps set up their eventual romance by the end of the movie, despite the fact that Cher doesn't realize her feelings for him until late in the story.

In the "Clueless" sitcom, which premiered on ABC the following year, Rudd made a one-episode appearance as a different love interest for Cher (played in the show by Rachel Blanchard). He portrayed a character named Sonny, who briefly becomes involved with Cher. The name is a nod to the episode title, "I Got You Babe," referencing Cher's famous duet with Sonny Bono, so it was a playful little pun.