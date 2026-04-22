Paul Rudd Played A Different Clueless Character In The Sitcom Sequel
Paul Rudd appeared as Cher's love interest Josh in Amy Heckerling's 1995 teen comedy classic "Clueless," but he later returned in the sitcom sequel series that was made on the heels of the movie's debut.
In the original film, which starred Alicia Silverstone as high school fashionista Cher, Rudd played her college-aged former stepbrother, Josh Lucas. Because he's the son of Cher's father's ex-wife, Josh isn't technically her stepbrother during the film's events. That detail helps set up their eventual romance by the end of the movie, despite the fact that Cher doesn't realize her feelings for him until late in the story.
In the "Clueless" sitcom, which premiered on ABC the following year, Rudd made a one-episode appearance as a different love interest for Cher (played in the show by Rachel Blanchard). He portrayed a character named Sonny, who briefly becomes involved with Cher. The name is a nod to the episode title, "I Got You Babe," referencing Cher's famous duet with Sonny Bono, so it was a playful little pun.
How Paul Rudd's Sonny differs from Josh
In the episode, which was the ninth of the first season and aired in November 1996, Rudd plays a college student Cher hasn't met before. The two quickly hit it off, but their relationship runs into trouble when Cher's high school age becomes a point of contention.
Rudd's two "Clueless" characters are notably different: Sonny is portrayed as more laid-back and even in a band, while Josh is focused on environmentalism and law. Still, having the actor play two entirely different characters within the same universe is, of course, part of the fun.
As of this writing, another "Clueless" sequel series is currently in the works at Peacock, though it doesn't appear Rudd will reprise his role as Josh, at least for now, despite Silverstone being set to return.
"I don't know. I don't think so," he said when asked by Entertainment Tonight in December 2025. "Like you, I saw that they were making that. So I'm curious. It's exciting."