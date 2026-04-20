Patrick Muldoon, Days Of Our Lives Actor, Dead At 57

Actor Patrick Muldoon, best known to TV fans for his turn as Austin Reed on "Days of Our Lives," died Sunday at the age of 57.

As Muldoon's sister, Shana Muldoon Zappa, told TMZ, the actor suffered a heart attack on Sunday morning. TVLine has reached out to Muldoon's representation for comment.

Muldoon's acting career began in the early 1990s with small roles on shows including "Who's the Boss?" and "Saved by the Bell." He later broke out on Fox's "Melrose Place" as designer Richard Hart, a character that recurred across three of the show's seven seasons.

But Muldoon's longest and most notable role was that of aspiring boxer-turned-forensic accountant Austin Reed on the NBC/Peacock soap opera "Days of Our Lives." He originated the role of Austin in 1992 and held it through 1995; he returned as Austin in 2011, then departed the show once more in 2012.

On the silver screen, Muldoon was perhaps best known as Zander Barcalow in the 1997 sci-fi flick "Starship Troopers." His film credits also included "The Chaos Experiment," "Born to Ride," and "The Comeback Trail," as well as a number of made-for-TV movies.