Matlock Cast Previews Gina Rodriguez's Finale Role, Promises Closure On The Wellbrexa Case

"Matlock" is calling in a star witness for its Season 2 finale.

Thursday's two-hour finale (9 p.m., CBS) will welcome guest star Gina Rodriguez, who previously worked with "Matlock" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman on "Jane the Virgin." We don't know much yet about her character, Lida Guitierrez, but we do know her connection with Urman helped fuel her performance.

"Jennie knew exactly what she was capable of and took her all the way to the edge and beyond," Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia, hinted to TVLine at the annual CBS Fest in Los Angeles. "She came to play, and Jennie Snyder Urman could not wait to get her two leading ladies, Gina Rodriguez and Kathy Bates, together to go toe-to-toe."

Rodriguez and Urman "already had such a deep trust, a deep understanding," Marshall adds, "and wow, that collaboration right there alone is worth sitting on the couch for two hours because her character is nothing like you've seen before."

Rodriguez's storyline is "definitely not a case of the week," Marshall promises: "She's a huge piece of the puzzle that we need to solve, to close this entire case."