Matlock Cast Previews Gina Rodriguez's Finale Role, Promises Closure On The Wellbrexa Case
"Matlock" is calling in a star witness for its Season 2 finale.
Thursday's two-hour finale (9 p.m., CBS) will welcome guest star Gina Rodriguez, who previously worked with "Matlock" showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman on "Jane the Virgin." We don't know much yet about her character, Lida Guitierrez, but we do know her connection with Urman helped fuel her performance.
"Jennie knew exactly what she was capable of and took her all the way to the edge and beyond," Skye P. Marshall, who plays Olympia, hinted to TVLine at the annual CBS Fest in Los Angeles. "She came to play, and Jennie Snyder Urman could not wait to get her two leading ladies, Gina Rodriguez and Kathy Bates, together to go toe-to-toe."
Rodriguez and Urman "already had such a deep trust, a deep understanding," Marshall adds, "and wow, that collaboration right there alone is worth sitting on the couch for two hours because her character is nothing like you've seen before."
Rodriguez's storyline is "definitely not a case of the week," Marshall promises: "She's a huge piece of the puzzle that we need to solve, to close this entire case."
We'll get closure on the Wellbrexa case, too
"This entire case," of course, refers to the Wellbexa cover-up — the one that Matty blames for the death of her daughter Ellie — that "Matlock" has been slowly unspooling for two seasons now. So will we finally get closure in the Season 2 finale? "Oh, will you!" Leah Lewis, who plays Sarah, replies with a laugh.
Her co-star Skye P. Marshall adds that showrunner Jennie Snyder Urman "allows the audience to have the full meal" in the finale, "and then we move forward, and my gosh, is it delicious." Based on the preview, it seems that Gina Rodriguez's character plays a key role in the Wellbrexa case, too, with Matty telling her: "The truth is coming out. This is your hero moment."
The official episode description reads: "The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle they need to overcome to bring Senior to justice for his role in the Wellbrexa cover-up. Meanwhile, they defend an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence in the death of a passenger."
Want more scoop on "Matlock"? Got questions or tips about another TV show? Email us at asktvline@tvline.com!