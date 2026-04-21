Silo Lands Season 3 Premiere Date At Apple TV — Get A Sneak Peek At Life Above Ground

"Silo" is getting some fresh air this summer.

Season 3 of the Apple TV post-apocalyptic drama will premiere Friday, July 3, TVLine has learned. Episodes will air weekly after that, leading up to the September 4 finale.

Apple TV has also released a new teaser that gives us a sneak peek at Season 3... and a tantalizing look at life above ground before disaster struck. In the teaser (which you can watch above), we hear Juliette's voice say, "Before we can know why we're here, before we can know why everything is as it is, before we can know how it all will end... we need to understand how it all began." And as she does, we see the barren landscape above ground transform back into a lush green paradise.

Season 3 "continues the saga of a dystopian society of 10,000 people living underground under mysterious circumstances, while revealing an origin story set centuries earlier," per the official description. "In the present, Juliette Nichols survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat. Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times,' journalist Helen Drew and Congressman Daniel Keene uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences."