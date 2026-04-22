What To Watch Wednesday: Abbott Elementary And Invincible Finales, Zach Galifianakis' Gardening Show, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Wednesday: "Abbott Elementary" goes on recess, "Invincible" powers down, and Zack Galifianakis takes up gardening.
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Showtimes for April 22, 2026
The Boys
A synopsis was not made available by press time.
Criminal Record
Season 2 premiere: The search for a killer lands June back in Hegarty’s orbit, who has a proposition for her: join his intelligence operation to find her man.
Divorced Sistas
In a tangled web of secrets, Geneva fights to keep her burning desires hidden; Naomi reveals shocking information about her ex-husband to Hakeem, igniting him to enact their plan.
Hulk Hogan: Real American
Uncover the man behind the legend in this unfiltered four-part docuseries featuring his very last interview.
Imperfect Women
Mary and Eleanor’s quest for justice runs into complications.
Invincible
Season 4 finale: Mark confronts his darkest fears as his life changes forever.
Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders
The four-part docuseries arrives amid a major development in the case, as the primary suspect, Rex Heuermann, recently pleaded guilty to the murders of seven women and to causing the death of Karen Vergata — crimes that spanned decades and remained unsolved for years.
Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool
The singer-songwriter redefines what it means to be a country star in a documentary charting her journey from dreamer to Grammy winner.
Margo's Got Money Troubles
Worlds collide as Margo makes new friends; Jinx reunites with his wrestling roots.
Million Dollar Secret
The hunt for the player with a $1 million secret continues.
Orangutan
Josh Gad narrates this immersive feature introducing Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.
The Testaments
At a debutante-style ball where Green girls are paraded before Commanders, the illusion of elegance begins to fray; Agnes discovers Garth’s status has changed.
This Is a Gardening Show
Series premiere: Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.
Abbott Elementary
Season 5 finale: It's Ava Fest, and Ava's determined to make it her biggest yet; rumors begin to swirl when the Abbott crew is in Miami for PECSA weekend.
Chicago Med
A horrific car accident puts a family's fate in the hands of the Gaffney staff; Ripley questions Lenox and her increasingly reckless behavior.
MasterChef
Eight home cooks compete to represent their heritage from the Asia-Pacific region in the audition battles.
Survivor
Castaways pick up the pieces of a broken alliance; contestants face off against a surprise challenger during this week's individual immunity competition.
The Valley
Danny and Nia continue to struggle with their newborn daughter refusing a bottle; Kristen grapples with postpartum blues as her relationship with Luke is tested.
Chicago Fire
While in the field, Violet and Novak are thrust into a dangerous situation, forcing them to rely on their instincts to protect both themselves and a vulnerable patient.
The Floor
One whale makes a series of jaw-dropping decisions that throw the whole competition into disarray; another player ignites a bitter grudge that won't be forgotten anytime soon.
The Greatest Average American
Season 1 finale: Players debate the most important invention of all time; Nate corrals shopping carts and meets a pet dinosaur.
Southern Hospitality
On Emo Night, the Republic crew debates wigs, aesthetics, and the true meaning of emo; lingering drama with the girls leaves emotions running high.
America's Culinary Cup
Whipping up 30 identical fish dishes may be a team effort, but when push comes to shove, it's every chef for themselves as they scramble to deliver what the judges are looking for in record time.
Chicago P.D.
A deadly house party leads the Intelligence Unit to uncover a family's alarming secret; Atwater faces a personal turning point.
Shark Tank
Season 17 finale: Pitches include a beginner-friendly social investing platform, tasty low-calorie sweets, a shipping service for over-packers, and a frozen pizza brand that champions the deaf community.
Hollywood Squares
Celebrity guests include Whitney Cummings, Mark Duplass, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, Thomas Lennon, Howie Mandel, and Ross Mathews.