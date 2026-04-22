WHAT TO WATCH TODAY

What To Watch Wednesday: ﻿Abbott Elementary And Invincible Finales, Zach Galifianakis' Gardening Show, And More

By Claire Franken
Barbara and Melissa in Abbott Elementary ABC

Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.

On TV this Wednesday: "Abbott Elementary" goes on recess, "Invincible" powers down, and Zack Galifianakis takes up gardening. 

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Showtimes for April 22, 2026

ET

The Boys

Prime Video

A synopsis was not made available by press time.

Criminal Record

Apple TV

Season 2 premiere: The search for a killer lands June back in Hegarty’s orbit, who has a proposition for her: join his intelligence operation to find her man.

    Divorced Sistas

    Paramount+

    In a tangled web of secrets, Geneva fights to keep her burning desires hidden; Naomi reveals shocking information about her ex-husband to Hakeem, igniting him to enact their plan.

    Hulk Hogan: Real American

    Netflix FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

    Uncover the man behind the legend in this unfiltered four-part docuseries featuring his very last interview.

    Imperfect Women

    Apple TV PENULTIMATE EPISODE

    Mary and Eleanor’s quest for justice runs into complications.

      Invincible

      Prime Video

      Season 4 finale: Mark confronts his darkest fears as his life changes forever.

      Killing Grounds: The Gilgo Beach Murders

      Prime Video FOUR-EPISODE BINGE

      The four-part docuseries arrives amid a major development in the case, as the primary suspect, Rex Heuermann, recently pleaded guilty to the murders of seven women and to causing the death of Karen Vergata — crimes that spanned decades and remained unsolved for years.

      Lainey Wilson: Keepin' Country Cool

      Netflix

      The singer-songwriter redefines what it means to be a country star in a documentary charting her journey from dreamer to Grammy winner.

      Margo's Got Money Troubles

      Apple TV

      Worlds collide as Margo makes new friends; Jinx reunites with his wrestling roots.

        Million Dollar Secret

        Netflix THREE EPISODES

        The hunt for the player with a $1 million secret continues. 

        Orangutan

        Disney+

        Josh Gad narrates this immersive feature introducing Indah, an inquisitive adolescent orangutan learning how to navigate life as she prepares to leave her family and venture out on her own for the first time.

        The Testaments

        Hulu

        At a debutante-style ball where Green girls are paraded before Commanders, the illusion of elegance begins to fray; Agnes discovers Garth’s status has changed.

        This Is a Gardening Show

        Netflix SIX-EPISODE BINGE

        Series premiere: Zach Galifianakis digs into the world of gardening, interviewing curious kids and eccentric experts in a funny, oddball celebration of the food we eat.

        ET

        Abbott Elementary

        ABC TWO EPISODES

        Season 5 finale: It's Ava Fest, and Ava's determined to make it her biggest yet; rumors begin to swirl when the Abbott crew is in Miami for PECSA weekend.

        Chicago Med

        NBC

        A horrific car accident puts a family's fate in the hands of the Gaffney staff; Ripley questions Lenox and her increasingly reckless behavior. 

        MasterChef

        Fox

        Eight home cooks compete to represent their heritage from the Asia-Pacific region in the audition battles.

        Survivor

        CBS

        Castaways pick up the pieces of a broken alliance; contestants face off against a surprise challenger during this week's individual immunity competition.

        The Valley

        Bravo

        Danny and Nia continue to struggle with their newborn daughter refusing a bottle; Kristen grapples with postpartum blues as her relationship with Luke is tested.

        ET

        Chicago Fire

        NBC

        While in the field, Violet and Novak are thrust into a dangerous situation, forcing them to rely on their instincts to protect both themselves and a vulnerable patient.

        The Floor

        Fox

        One whale makes a series of jaw-dropping decisions that throw the whole competition into disarray; another player ignites a bitter grudge that won't be forgotten anytime soon.

        The Greatest Average American

        ABC

        Season 1 finale: Players debate the most important invention of all time; Nate corrals shopping carts and meets a pet dinosaur.

        Southern Hospitality

        Bravo

        On Emo Night, the Republic crew debates wigs, aesthetics, and the true meaning of emo; lingering drama with the girls leaves emotions running high.

        ET

        America's Culinary Cup

        CBS

        Whipping up 30 identical fish dishes may be a team effort, but when push comes to shove, it's every chef for themselves as they scramble to deliver what the judges are looking for in record time.

        ET

        Chicago P.D.

        NBC

        A deadly house party leads the Intelligence Unit to uncover a family's alarming secret; Atwater faces a personal turning point.

        Shark Tank

        ABC

        Season 17 finale: Pitches include a beginner-friendly social investing platform, tasty low-calorie sweets, a shipping service for over-packers, and a frozen pizza brand that champions the deaf community.

        ET

        Hollywood Squares

        CBS

        Celebrity guests include Whitney Cummings, Mark Duplass, Ana Gasteyer, Tiffany Haddish, Triumph the Insult Comic Dog, Leslie Jones, Thomas Lennon, Howie Mandel, and Ross Mathews.

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