Casting News: Julianna Margulies Joins Paradise, Joe Buck To Host ESPN Jeopardy!, And More

* Monday Night Football broadcaster Joe Buck will serve as host of "ESPN Jeopardy!," which is being described as "the ultimate match-up between sports and the world's leading quiz show." A premiere date for the game show's latest offshoot, which is set to stream on Disney+ and Hulu, will be announced at a later time.

* Austin Amelio ("The Walking Dead") has boarded FX's "The Lowdown" in an undisclosed recurring role, Deadline reports. He joins previously announced Season 2 additions Betty Gilpin and Tommy Lee Jones.

* Kevin Bacon's Hulu pilot "Southern Bastards" has added Jonathan Tucker ("Kingdom"), Amin Joseph ("Snowfall"), Ethan Suplee ("My Name Is Earl"), and Derek Luke ("13 Reasons Why"), while Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor ("Justified: City Primeval") will guest-star, per Variety.

* David Lyons ("The Beast in Me") and Tobias Menzies ("Outlander") will star opposite Jennifer Connelly and Ana de Armas in the forthcoming Apple TV thriller "Safe Houses," inspired by the Dan Fesperman espionage novel of the same name. Per Deadline, Lyons will play a special ops CIA agent, while Menzies will play Connolly's on-screen husband.

* Jesse Garcia ("Narcos: Mexico") will star opposite Milo Ventimiglia in the HBO Max cop drama pilot "American Blue," Deadline reports. He'll play Kevin Martinez aka Kmart, "a detective traumatized by a recent case, struggling to cope in the day-to-day."

* Country singer Morgan Wade has been cast in Paramount+'s "Yellowstone" spin-off "Dutton Ranch" (premiering Friday, May 15). According to Deadline, she'll recur as Carol, "a bartender at the local watering hole... who sees all."