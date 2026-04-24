Richard Chamberlain Played Jason Bourne On TV Before Matt Damon's Movies

Before Matt Damon became synonymous with Jason Bourne, the character made his live-action debut in a 1988 ABC miniseries. Across two nights in May of that year, "The Bourne Identity" aired with the late "Shōgun" star Richard Chamberlain in the title role.

Bourne first appeared in a series of novels by author Robert Ludlum. His 1980 spy thriller, "The Bourne Identity," introduced the character as a man being hunted by trained killers while trying to piece together his own shadowy past and his ties to a secret government program known as Treadstone.

While the 1988 miniseries exhibited a few deviations from the book — notably, Alexander Conklin and the terrorist Carlos being killed — its plot was largely unchanged from the source material. This was a major difference from the later version with Damon for which screenwriter Tony Gilroy had resolved to throw out everything from the book except its central premise of an assassin who wakes up with no memory of where his deadly skill set originated.