Heartstopper Finale Film Sets Summer Release Date On Netflix

Will Nick and Charlie's love survive young adulthood? That's the question at hand when the finale film "Heartstopper Forever" hits Netflix Friday, July 17.

Reads the movie's official description: "Nick (Kit Connor) and Charlie (Joe Locke) are inseparable, but with Nick preparing to leave for university and Charlie finding new independence at school, the reality of a long-distance relationship begins to weigh on them. Doubts take hold, and their relationship faces its biggest challenge yet. Meanwhile, their friends are also navigating the ups and downs of love and friendship, confronting the bittersweet challenges of growing up and moving on. Can first loves really last forever?"

Along with the release date comes a short video compilation showing the cast together throughout the seasons. (Watch the clip embedded above.)

In addition to Connor and Locke, "Heartstopper Forever" will also star William Gao, Yasmin Finney, Corinna Brown, Kizzy Edgell, Tobie Donovan, Jenny Walser, Rhea Norwood, and Leila Khan.

"Heartstopper Forever" is written by creator Alice Oseman, with Wash Westmoreland ("Still Alice") directing.

Are you ready to say goodbye to "Heartstopper"? Let us know if you'll be watching by dropping some comments below.