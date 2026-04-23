What To Watch Thursday: Running Point Returns, Animated Stranger Things, Richard Gadd's Half Man, And More
Every day, TVLine's What to Watch column spotlights new and returning English-language shows (and select movies) premiering or airing fresh episodes across broadcast, cable and streaming — organized below by release time and alphabetically within each slot.
On TV this Thursday: "Running Point" Season 2 tips off, "Stranger Things: Tales From '85" debuts, and Richard Gadd headlines "Half Man."
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Showtimes for April 23, 2026
After the Flood
Season 2 premiere: A year after the devastating flood, Jo Marshall, now a detective, investigates a perplexing murder.
Running Point
Season 2 premiere: With the franchise finally rebounding after last year’s scandal, Isla is determined to prove she's not just keeping the seat warm for her brother.
Stranger Things: Tales From '85
Series premiere: Eleven, Mike, Will, Dustin, Lucas, and Max have settled back into a normal life of D&D, snowball fights, and quiet days — but beneath the ice, something terrifying has awakened.
This City Is Ours
Season 1 finale: Jamie remains suspicious of Michael, despite his attempts to walk away; Jamie goes rogue, leading to a gripping final showdown.
NBA Playoffs
First round coverage continues with New York Knicks vs. Atlanta Hawks (7 p.m.), Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Toronto Raptors (8 p.m.), and Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves (9:30 p.m.).
George & Mandy's First Marriage
Georgie's plan to make new clients at the local country club backfires when its outdated policies upset Audrey; Mandy struggles to prove herself at work.
Law & Order
A talented local news reporter is brutally murdered; Maroun's mentor takes the case for the defense, pitting Maroun against the woman who shaped her career.
NFL Draft
Round 1 commences from Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Rounds 2-3 follow Friday at 7 p.m.; remaining rounds air Saturday at 12 p.m.)
Next Level Chef
With only seven talented cooks remaining, the chefs must make a next level noodle dish that honors tradition while elevating the noodle.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills
The reunion begins with some ladies seeking closure while others stay skeptical; a red carpet appearance leaves Rachel facing tough questions.
Ghosts
When a promising opportunity to save Woodstone is threatened by a personal conflict, Sam and Jay are forced into a difficult choice; election day arrives as Flower and Isaac go head‑to‑head.
Animal Control
Season 4 finale: The team arrives at the Animal Control Officer of the Year awards where it's Frank vs. Templeton for the big prize; Shred and Emily's secret romance is finally exposed.
Hacks
Deborah hits it off with the Palmetto’s new artist in residence; Marcus sets out to save a historic casino; Marty has uninvited wedding guests.
Half Man
Limited series premiere: Estranged "brothers" (Richard Gadd and Jamie Bell) share a volatile reunion that ignites a decades-spanning exploration of their shared past.
Ladies of London
Tensions at Longleat continue as Margo's sharp words strike a nerve with Mark-Francis; as the others enjoy a day out in Cheddar, Margo suffers an emotional breakdown.
Law & Order: SVU
A mysterious death in a hotel leads the squad into the world of professional fighting; Benson tries to convince a victim to come forward for the sake of his friend.
Matlock
Season 2 finale: The team confronts an unexpected final hurdle in bringing Senior to justice; the crew defends an airport ramp operator accused of safety negligence; Gina Rodriguez guest-stars.
Scrabble
Word enthusiasts compete for a chance to cartwheel into the final round to play for $10,000.
Trivial Pursuit
A new homeowner tries to unlock the keys in the six iconic categories in hopes of winning $20,000.
Going Dutch
Season 2 finale: General Martin launches a takeover of the base and plans to fire its entire staff; Captain Maggie devises a bold plan to reclaim Stroopsdorf and restore the Colonel's command.
The Hunting Party
Bex and team investigate comedian and serial killer Dylan Miles (Kevin McHale), who has a co-conspirator in the form of his ventriloquism figure; Jeff Dunham guest-stars.