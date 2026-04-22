Darrell Sheets, Star Of A&E Reality Series Storage Wars, Dead At 67

"Storage War" star Darrell Sheets died Wednesday in Lake Havasu, Arizona. He was 67.

According to the Lake Havasu City Police Department officials, the cause of death appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, Variety reports.

Officers were dispatched to a Chandler Drive address around 2 a.m. local time and found "a male subject" who was pronounced dead at the scene, per a LHCPD press release. The man later was identified as Sheets, who lived in Lake Havasu City.

The department added that the incident is under active investigation.

Sheets was a mainstay of A&E's "Storage Wars," appearing in 163 episodes in a 13-year span. The reality series follows people who attend auctions for storage lockers and bid on goods they've barely had a chance to see. Sheets' bio on the show's website calls him a "gambler" who'd been going to storage auctions for 32 years.

"While others have turned the gambling side of storage-buying into steady business, Darrell is always going for the 'big hit,'" the bio reads. "Boasting a big game, Darrell is quick to tell you about the four Picassos and the world's most lucrative comic book collection that he has scored through storage auctions."

Per TMZ, Sheets reported being hospitalized for a heart attack in 2019.

Most recently, Sheets ran an antiques store called Havasu Show Me Your Junk.

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