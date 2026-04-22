Margo's Got Money Troubles' Nick Offerman Talks Wrestling Nicole Kidman In Episode 4: 'She Is A Real-Life Superhero'

Nicole Kidman has not only made her "Margo's Got Money Troubles" debut, she's also entered the ring with Nick Offerman.

Episode 4 of the Apple TV series sees Jinx (Offerman) finding out about his Margo's (Elle Fanning) new OnlyFans career when he walks in on a sexy photo shoot for her HungryGhost persona. His initial reaction? Pure judgment! The man urges his daughter not to be "one of those girls" who uses her sexuality to get what she wants, which, of course, enrages Margo, who is simply trying to make ends meet for her newborn son.

The pair agree to put their disagreement on the back burner, and they attend a wrestling convention together to try to bond. As they enjoy the theatrics unfolding around them, Jinx unexpectedly reunites with his old wrestling buddy, Lace (Nicole Kidman), who now practices law out in Costa Mesa.

But Lace hasn't completely hung up her wrestling persona; she convinces Jinx to get back into the ring — these convention fans deserve a show! On stage, surrounded by cheering fans, the two circle each other — bobbing and weaving, I think is what they'd call it? — before Jinx grabs his opponent and flings her into the rope. Lace uses the momentum to kick her foe square in the chest, causing him to fall flat on his back. She pins him to the ground with the sole of her red laced-up wrestling boot and wins the match. (She also causes Jinx's back to seize up, but he turns out to be fine.)