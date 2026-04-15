Margo's Got Money Troubles' Nick Offerman Talks Playing Wrestler Dad Who Embraces Feminism — Plus, Grade The Premiere!

Though things don't turn around for Margo in one fell swoop — this is no fairytale — she is able to carve out a semblance of a plan by the end of Episode 3.

It all starts when her dad suddenly reappears in her life after getting out of rehab. He offers to move in, pitch in around the house, and help care for the baby. Though Margo welcomes the assistance, his greatest contribution in her life is — surprisingly — not the free childcare. The man changes his daughter's path by inadvertently planting a seed for Margo to create an OnlyFans account — in the least creepy way possible!

Here's how it happens: Margo, Jinx, and Susie are watching a wrestling match on TV, when Jinx mentions the woman in the ring had been let go by WWE after the organization discovered the wrestler had an OnlyFans account. When he says the wrestler was making more in one month on the subscription site than in a whole year doing wrestling, viewers can practically see the light bulb go off in Margo's head.

By the end of Episode 3, Margo decides to take her own shot with the money-making tool: She creates an OnlyFans account under the name "HungryGhost," paying homage to a poem her baby daddy wrote, and receives her very first fan (aka subscriber.)

So far, no one in Margo's circle knows about her OnlyFans plan. The Apple TV trailer reveals that Jinx will ultimately be supportive of his daughter's new career path, but how will we get there?