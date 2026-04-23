Survivor Journeys Should Be Officially Retired

If the new era of "Survivor" ends with Season 50, what comes next? Whatever format the show may take, I'd like to make one single proposal: It's time to officially retire journeys.

In Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 50," Christian volunteered for the chance to go on a journey, and after hopping a boat to the middle of nowhere, he received a letter from none other than Jimmy Fallon. Like Rachel LaMont's journey in Season 47, he had a certain amount of time to complete a puzzle and if he failed, the puzzle and his advantage would plummet to the ocean depths below. Christian sadly failed the task, and that's where things got tricky.

Christian then had to take a letter back to camp and read it in front of the entire tribe. The note dictated that he had to make "Survivor" history by being the first player ever to cast a vote for himself at Tribal Council. His vote could not be stolen; he must write his own name down on his parchment. Whether due to his fake-idol-holding showman of a partner (Rick Devens) or simply because he was already (as Cirie put it) "on the hook" — Christian was voted out and became the fourth member of the jury.

As a standalone concept — what a twist! It was fresh and new, but also something that caught us and the veteran returnees completely off guard. Did it absolutely sink Christian's game? Sure. Were there other contributing factors to his exit? Maybe. (I'll be sure to ask him tomorrow.) But from the view of my couch, I was jumping up and down, mouth agape, Entertained with a capital E.

But I also think it leads the show to a cliff's edge, leaving it with only one possible choice moving forward: Journeys need to be retired.