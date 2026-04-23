Survivor Journeys Should Be Officially Retired
If the new era of "Survivor" ends with Season 50, what comes next? Whatever format the show may take, I'd like to make one single proposal: It's time to officially retire journeys.
In Wednesday's episode of "Survivor 50," Christian volunteered for the chance to go on a journey, and after hopping a boat to the middle of nowhere, he received a letter from none other than Jimmy Fallon. Like Rachel LaMont's journey in Season 47, he had a certain amount of time to complete a puzzle and if he failed, the puzzle and his advantage would plummet to the ocean depths below. Christian sadly failed the task, and that's where things got tricky.
Christian then had to take a letter back to camp and read it in front of the entire tribe. The note dictated that he had to make "Survivor" history by being the first player ever to cast a vote for himself at Tribal Council. His vote could not be stolen; he must write his own name down on his parchment. Whether due to his fake-idol-holding showman of a partner (Rick Devens) or simply because he was already (as Cirie put it) "on the hook" — Christian was voted out and became the fourth member of the jury.
As a standalone concept — what a twist! It was fresh and new, but also something that caught us and the veteran returnees completely off guard. Did it absolutely sink Christian's game? Sure. Were there other contributing factors to his exit? Maybe. (I'll be sure to ask him tomorrow.) But from the view of my couch, I was jumping up and down, mouth agape, Entertained with a capital E.
But I also think it leads the show to a cliff's edge, leaving it with only one possible choice moving forward: Journeys need to be retired.
Why journeys should end
Modern-day "Survivor" journeys have long been a topic of debate. They certainly didn't help the advantage-heavy Season 41, an installment that suffered greatly from being stuffed with too many bells and whistles. And all those lost votes have led to less gameplay instead of more. (Let the people play, Probst!)
Look no further than Season 48's pizza man Justin Pioppi for an example of how frustrating a journey can be. As part of the losing Vula tribe, Justin was selected by Lagi to go on a journey. He didn't volunteer, and he didn't have a choice whether to play the game or not. Once there, he lost his vote thanks to a Yahtzee-like game of dice. His torch was snuffed later that night. No agency, all luck, barely any gameplay involved. Justin's fate highlighted two things. 1) That luck started weighing far too heavily in the new era of "Survivor," and 2) That going on a journey could be a very, very bad thing.
Fast-forward to Christian Hubicki. He had the choice to volunteer for his ocean jaunt, and he was given the opportunity to showcase his puzzle skills. It didn't work out for him this time, but he was at least given agency both in terms of decision-making and gameplay. Despite enjoying the twist (sorry, Hubicki!), it backs the entire notion of journeys into a corner. Who the heck is gonna want to hop on a boat after this?! Losing a vote is bad enough, but casting a vote for yourself and making that information public? Total death sentence! If a ball is already rolling in one direction, why wouldn't one's adversaries push from behind to ensure your demise? The twist essentially gave Christian a shovel and forced him to dig his own grave. (Though I would've liked to see what would've happened if Christian had to vote for himself, but did not have to go public with it. That, to me, is more interesting, but perhaps a way quieter TV moment.)
Sure, the show can do what it did to Justin and force players on journeys against their wills. But I'd rather see these side quests retired all together. Enough of the lost votes! Enough games of chance! The journeys have meddled with the game for far too long. There has to be other ways the show can suffuse each season with advantages, but journeys in their current form feel like they've reached their expiration date.
And if they haven't? Future players: Steer clear!
The host becomes a player
I'd be remiss if I didn't at least mention that the man, the myth, the legend
RizGod Jeff Probst competed in the immunity challenge! The set-up: If four pre-selected players beat him in a grip-based endurance challenge, they'd earn a large bag of rice that could last the rest of the season. But the catch: If Probst beat even just one of them, they'd have to go on starving. Joe, Tiffany, Ozzy, and Jonathan were the players in question, and even though Jeff did beat four of 'em (Rizo, Cirie, Emily, and Devens), he ultimately lost to the ones who mattered most. Rice achievement, unlocked!
Did you like seeing Jeff go to work in the challenge? And what's your take on the new era's journeys? You know what to do — go Full Tilt Boogie in the comments section, and hit TVLine Thursday afternoon for our exit interview with Christian Hubicki.