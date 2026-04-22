The Testaments Episode 5 Recap: Monsters' Ball

Agnes' voiceover at the top of the episode tells us that she's not even sure what Dr. Grove did to her while she was sedated in his office, but she still feels shame about it. Still, Agnes takes those awful feelings and stuffs them away, then dresses for the ball — "our one night to approximate being teenagers," she says.

All of the girls get ready together at the school. Becka is very happy to see her best friend, but Agnes is stiff with her, given everything that went down at the dentist. Becka, of course, doesn't know about any of it, and she's hurt by Agnes' stilted reception. But then Aunt Estee swings through, pumping them all up, and it's time to hit the dance floor!

To start the evening off, there's a gorgeously shot group dance with the Greens, Plums, and some Pinks. Then the Greens dance with their dads; Agnes freezes when she sees Dr. Grove squiring Becka around the floor. Commander Weston, a bearded and steely eyed older man, asks Commander MacKenzie if he can dance with Agnes. Of course, Commander MacKenzie says OK.

While that's happening, an elderly Commander puts his hands on Daisy in the hallway. She immediately says, "Don't touch me!," which triggers him to call her a "heretic b***h." Only Garth's stepping in and saying he'll deal with her defuses the situation, and the older man leaves in a huff. Garth lets Daisy know that Mayday is pleased with her intel about the Japanese chocolates in Commander MacKenzie's study: They suspect he's brokering a deal for artillery, and they want her to find out more.